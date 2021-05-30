Karnataka: The audio clip on the cost of vaccination triggers the line | News from Bengaluru





BENGALURU: The state congress on Saturday claimed that some members of the ruling BJP were linked to several private hospitals to set up Covid vaccination camps and were helping them raise more money from the people. However, BJP and private hospitals fueled the allegations.

The issue sparked a political controversy after an audio clip, which allegedly contained a telephone conversation between a person identified as a Venkates social activist and staff of a private hospital in Banashankari Phase 3, went viral. Hanumanthanagar Bloc Congress president presented a representation to the deputy police commissioner (South Division), citing the audio clip, and stressed that hospital staff were heard saying the vaccine should not be sold for less than Rs 900 as part of the money had to be was awarded to Basavanagudi MLA Ravi Subramanya.

State Congress President DK Shivakumar spurred the intervention of the high courts, claiming: According to reports, members elected by the ruling party are receiving vaccines purchased by the government and handing them over to private hospitals for sale to the public. We demand that the Chief Justice of Karnataka intervene and order an investigation.

Meanwhile, social media reports reportedly linked MLA Ravi Subramanya to the Multispecialty AV Hospital in Hosakerehalli over the high cost of the vaccine. However, Subramanya denied the allegations and said he was nowhere connected to the said hospital. Some perpetrators have used my name in allegations related to Covid-19 vaccine allegations through an audio recording, he said.

The chairman of the Multispeciality AV Hospital Dr Rajesh Murthy said: The conversation (in the audio clip) is to specifically defame Basavanagudi hospital and MLA. The audio clip was maliciously fabricated. He said the vaccines were being procured by the hospital and were being administered to people at the rate set by the government.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos