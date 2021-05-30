Abuse of Modi Government

Dr. Gokarakonda Naga Saibaba is an Indian scholar, writer, activist and professor. Saibaba was unjustly imprisoned for talking about the rights of peoples and advocating for the most vulnerable populations in India. He is currently serving one life sentence in India, convicted of alleged involvement in anti-national activities, despite lack of credible evidence.

Saibaba has now been held in solitary confinement and denied medical treatment for years, despite suffering from 19 medical conditions, including post-polio syndrome, life-threatening pancreatitis, gallstones and COVID-19. The court continues to reject Saibaba’s request for immediate release even in the midst of the pandemic.

This imprisonment is not an isolated event; in India, anyone who dares to openly express political dissent against the Modi government risks going to jail. The current government in India is led by Hindu Nationalist Prime Minister Narenda Modi, a fascist group that is trying to eliminate non-Hindu minorities. They believe that Hindu Culture is identical to Indian culture and any disagreement from their platform is punished.

For example, the adoption of the Law on Changing Citizenship 2019 sparked peaceful protests across the country eexcludes Muslims from holding Indian citizenship, while allowing Hindu migrants from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan to obtain citizenship. These protests resulted in the arrest of scholars, students and any peaceful protesters who were simply exercising their right to freedom of speech.

With the Illegal Activities Prevention Act, there is no longer any need to prove that an activist is a member of a terrorist group: simply having a book written by Karl Marx or working for an environmental group is proof enough that every citizen to be locked up Human rights defenders, including students, journalists and artists who criticize the government are perceived as a threat to the Modi government and immediately shut up, thrown in jail without charge or trial.

The current catastrophe in India caused by the reckless response of governments to the COVID-19 pandemic threatens to obliterate the attacks of the Modi regimes on human rights defenders in India. At a time when the United States and Canada were suffering the worst peaks of infections and deaths from COVID-19, Modi boasted of India’s superior infrastructure and preparedness. Now, clear lack of readiness in India it is causing bodies to accumulate and lack of oxygen everywhere. This has all been denied by Modi and the rest of the Hindu Nationalist Government, who responded to public calls with: Let’s try and not be a crying baby so far we have ensured that no one in the country is left without oxygen.

While currently over 25 million cases and close to 300,000 deaths (many countless cases as people die in their homes) the Modi government has focused on silencing minority voices and organizing a festival for Hindu pilgrims to be blessed. There is a long precedent of human rights abuses by the Modi government regardless of the circumstances, especially against indigenous peoples and Muslims.

Operation Green Hunt is just one of those cases. This mission is a coordinated effort of the government for it cleanse tribal groups who live in the forests of India in order to undermine those areas. 120,000,000 indigenous people live in these wooded areas that were never completely occupied by the British and also never completely controlled by the Indian government.

IN paper these areas are protected, but these laws that were simply recycled by colonial rule are not obeyed. To mine forests, they must be clearly cut down, forcing the departure of the natives.

Saibaba was a key player in exposing this abuse internationally, he even visited and learned from these tribal groups and wrote about the comparison between this indigenous genocide in India with the Tear Trail and the Removal of Indians in the United States. This exposure put pressure on the government and they changed the name of the operation.

Much of the discourse used by The ruling Hindu nationalists are similar to Nazi Germany, including terminology such as cleaning or disinfecting the population. Concentration camps have been used, Muslim people killed and raped in the streets and civil rights organizations have been made prohibited simply to urge the government to respect fundamental human rights. Dr. GN Saibaba has been used as an example by this Fascist regime to ensure that people know where they stand.

That is why it is so important not to lie down and be calm, but to spread our condemnation of these human rights abuses on the international stage and put pressure on the Modi government. We need to use our voices to show that we are observing and that we care. The myth of India being a democratic leader following Gandhi’s ideals is completely untrue and it is time for the world to know.

An easy step that can be taken to raise awareness of Drs. Saibaba is to sign the Petition of the Dangerous Scholars found in this connection.