Oil spill reported off the coast of Maharashtra in Palghar by Baroness affected by Cyclone Tauktae





Nearly two weeks after Cyclone Tauktae passed near the ONGCs Mumbai High offshore development area, an oil spill was reported by fishermen along the Vadrai coast of Palghar district from one of the accommodation boats that collided. The Indian Coast Guard said all necessary measures have been taken at sea and coastal authorities have been alerted. The local fishermen community has raised the issue with Palghar district authorities after noticing oil around the GAL Constructor that was stuck off the rocky shores of Vadrai after the devastating May 17 cyclone. President of the Vadrai Machimar Sarvodaya Society Manendra Arekar, who is also a member of the Maharashtra Machhimar Kruti Summit, said: There are 80,000 liters of oil on board the barge plus large amounts of oil and fat. We have already noticed the oil spill and this could be a big problem in the coming days. Read | All the bodies were found in the shipwreck off the coast of Mumbai He said that from May 31 to July 31, there is a fishing ban due to the monsoon in the southwest, many fishermen depend on the shore depot. Already some people have complained about the smell of fish, he said, indicating that it is affecting people’s livelihoods. The Satpati coastal police station was approached by contractors and ship owners and detention measures were in process. Meanwhile, the Coast Guard said the boat was carrying 78,000 liters of “high-speed high-speed oil” and not crude oil. “No oil tank violations have been reported,” she said, adding that Afcons Infrastructure Ltd has fixed M / s Seacare which has thrown 400 mts boom around the ship while M / s Shree Krishna is undertaking hull repairs. In addition, M / s Smith & Coy has been hired to remove the vessel. He also said that Coast Guard helicopters have reported “silver oil glow” with a width of 50 mts. “No oil spills have been reported ashore right now and ongoing liaison has been maintained with a GAL Constructor agent,” a Coast Guard spokesman said, adding that “sorbent pads” have been placed alongside the boom. “Excess oil will be recovered with the help of fishing boats,” the spokesman added. Out of a total of nearly 350 floating and fixed assets in the Upper Mumbai region, five were affected by the Papaa-305, an accommodation vessel with 261 persons on board, the GAL Constructor vessel with 176 persons on board, its anchor treatment vessel Varaprada with 13 persons on board, the Sagar Bhushan drill with 101 people on board and the Shipbuilding Support Station with 202 people on board. A total of 714 people were on board these ships of which 628 were rescued while 86 lost their lives. The dead were in Papaa-305 and Varaprada. Everyone on board the GAL Constructor was rescued by the Indian Navy and Coast Guard.

