(Reuters) – Breathless, with fevers and no extra oxygen to help them survive, young coronavirus patients at a hospital near Myanmar’s border with India highlight the threat to a health system near collapse since the fall of February to February.

Patients with coronavirus disease (COVID-19) receive treatment at Cikha Hospital, Burma, May 28, 2021. REUTERS / Stringer

To help her care for the seven COVID-19 patients at Cikha Hospital, day and night, head nurse Lun Za En has a lab technician and an assistant pharmacist.

Mostly, they offer good words and paracetamol.

“We do not have enough oxygen, enough medical equipment, enough electricity, enough doctors or enough ambulances,” Lun Za En, 45, told Reuters from the city of just over 10,000. We are operating with three staff instead of 11.

Myanmar’s anti-COVID campaign was founded along with the rest of the health system after the military took power on February 1 and ousted elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, whose government had increased testing, quarantine and treatment.

Services in public hospitals collapsed as many doctors and nurses joined strikes in a Civic Obedience Movement at the forefront of opposing martial law – and sometimes in the front lines of blood-stained protests.

Thirteen doctors have been killed, according to the World Health Organization showing 179 attacks on health workers, facilities and transportation – almost half of all such attacks recorded worldwide this year, said the WHO representative in Myanmar Stephan Paul Jost.

About 150 health workers have been arrested. Hundreds of doctors and nurses are wanted on charges of incitement.

Neither a junta spokesman nor the health ministry responded to requests for comment. Junta, which initially set fighting the pandemic as one of its priorities, has consistently urged doctors to return to work. Few have responded.

COLLECTED EXAM

A worker at a COVID-19 quarantine center in Myanmar’s commercial capital, Yangon, said all specialized health workers had joined the Civil Disobedience Movement.

Then again, we no longer accept new patients as the COVID test centers have no staff to test, said the worker, who declined to give his name for fear of retribution.

In the week before the coup, COVID-19 tests nationwide averaged more than 17,000 per day. That had dropped below 1,200 a day in the seven days to Wednesday.

Myanmar has reported more than 3,200 deaths from COVID-19 out of over 140,000 cases, although the drop in testing has raised doubts about data showing new cases and the deaths have been largely complete since the coup.

Now, a health system in crisis is raising concerns about the potential impact on the country from the wave of variant infections that are pervading India, Thailand and other neighbors.

Patients with COVID-19 symptoms began appearing at Cikha Hospital in mid-May. It is only 6 km (four miles) from India and health workers fear the disease could be highly contagious B.1.617.2 – although they have no means to prove it.

Concernings are very concerned that COVID-19 testing, treatment and vaccinations are extremely limited in Myanmar as more lives are at risk with the spread of new, more dangerous variants, said Luis Sfeir-Younis, Myanmar COVID-19 operations manager for International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies.

CASE SETTLEMENT

Twenty-four cases have been identified in Cikha, Lun Za En said. Seven were so serious that they needed to be hospitalized – a sign of how few cases had been discovered.

Home orders have now been declared in parts of Chin state, where Cikha is located, and the neighboring Sagaing region.

The WHO said it was trying to reach the authorities and other groups in the area who could provide assistance, while acknowledging the difficulties in a health system that had been overturning impressive profits for years.

It is not clear how this will be resolved unless there is a resolution at the political level addressing the political conflict, Jost said.

Lun Za En said her hospital was doing its best with nebulizers – machines that turn fluid into fog – to facilitate breathing. Some patients have oxygen concentrators, but they only work two hours a day for the city to receive electricity.

Refusing to abandon the sick, Lun Za En said he decided not to join the strikes.

Junta will not take care of our patients, she said.

Across Myanmar, several striking doctors have set up underground clinics to help patients. When the Myanmar Red Cross volunteers set up three clinics in the Yangon neighborhoods, they quickly had dozens of patients.

At best, such options can provide basic care.

Eighty percent of hospitals are public health hospitals, said Marjan Besuijen, head of mission for the Medicins Sans Frontieres (MSF) relief group. As MSF or others can not intervene, it is too big.

Although military hospitals are open to the public, many people fear them or refuse to follow the principles – including coronavirus vaccinations in a campaign that the ousted government launched a few days before the coup.

I am very concerned that these new infections will spread across the country, said Lun Za En. If the infection spreads to crowded cities, it can be uncontrollable.