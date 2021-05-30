PDM wants ECP role in polling reforms – Gazeta

ISLAMABAD: Rejecting government-proposed electoral reforms, including the use of electronic voting machines (EVMs), the opposition Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) alliance has asked the Pakistan Election Commission (ECP) to convene a meeting of political parties. countries to seek a consensus package to be submitted to parliament for approval.

The PDM has rejected the unilateral package of electoral reforms, including the ordinance issued by the government to secure the EVM. PDM has expressed its reservations (over the move) and declared it a pre-poll manipulation plan, PDM President Maulana Fazlur Rehman said during a press conference after chairing a Pakistan League League-Nawaz (PML-N) alliance meeting Secretariat here Saturday.

PML-N President and Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif preferred to remain silent throughout the press conference.

Rejects the move proposed by the government to use EVM, calls for joint sitting parliaments on the situation in Afghanistan; the minister says there are no talks with PDM

“We demand that the ECP, which is constitutionally responsible for holding free and transparent elections, convene a meeting of all political parties and present a package by national consensus so that it can be presented to parliament,” Maulana said. informed reporters about the decisions taken at the PDM meeting, which was also attended by PML-N supreme leader Nawaz Sharif via a video link from London. The head of his Balochistan National Party faction Sardar Akhtar Mengal also attended the meeting via video link.

The government while offering dialogue to the opposition on the proposed electoral reforms had issued a presidential decree on May 8 authorizing and forcing the ECP to buy the EVM and enable Pakistanis abroad to exercise their right to vote in the next general election. while staying in their place of residence. President Arif Alvi had announced the Election Order (Second Amendment) 2021 under Article 89 of the Constitution just two days after National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser had formed a committee to engage the opposition in electoral reform.

Reacting to the decisions of the PDM leadership, Federal Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry said if the opposition was serious, then the government was ready to hold talks with it on electoral reforms. The negotiations, however, he said, would take place with the parliamentary leaders of the opposition parties and not with the PDM which, according to him, was a mixture of ill-assorted parties that had different views and agendas.

The minister said the departure from electoral reforms had exposed contradictions within opposition parties. He expressed surprise, saying the opposition wanted electoral reform and at the same time, it did not want to talk to the government.

Joint session of parliaments

Expressing concern over the regional situation, the PDM president called for a joint session of parliament for a conference on the situation in Afghanistan. He said defense and foreign ministry officials should brief parliament on the progress of the Doha Accord, the priorities of the new US administration and the potential impact of the agreement on the region and Pakistan.

He said there were rumors that Pakistan would provide air bases in the US and warned that such a move would have serious political consequences for the country.

Pakistan may face difficulties due to the reaction of the resistance movement in Afghanistan, said Maulana Fazl. Since these issues were sensitive in nature, therefore, there was a need for parliament to take confidence in it, he said.

The information minister said in a statement that the government would soon make arrangements for a conference on the situation in Afghanistan. On the issue of air bases in the US, he said, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and the Foreign Office had already issued detailed statements. He urged the opposition to focus on constructive and positive activities instead of holding public meetings.

Mass contact campaign

Maulana announced that the PDM had decided to start another phase of the mass contact campaign with a large public demonstration in Swat on 4 July. He said the PDM would then hold a public meeting in Karachi on July 29th before organizing a mass demonstration of power in Islamabad on the countries’ Independence Day on August 14th.

Budget session

Maulana said the PDM had authorized Shehbaz Sharif to devise a strategy to give the government a hard time in parliament at the time of the presentation and approval of the federal budget. He said that PML-N will organize seminars on the budget.

The PDM chief also announced that they had decided to set up a team of legal experts to take over the corruption issues reported in the current government era to legally challenge the government’s unconstitutional steps. PML-Ns Azam Nazeer Tarar has been appointed committee caller while JUI-F senator Kamran Murtaza will assist him as deputy caller.

Responding to reporters’ questions about the possibility of the Pakistan People’s Party and the Awami National Party returning to the PDM, Maulana said no discussion took place on the issue as it was not a topic on which time could be saved.

We did not discuss anything about it. They were not with us, that is why we did not concentrate [on them], he said.

When PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz was asked about Nawaz Sharifs’ stance on the issue, she replied: His stance is the same as what Maulana Sahib has expressed before you.

Do not drag a non-issue issue over and over again and try to make it into something. We said what we wanted to say about it, she said when another reporter asked the same question.

The PDM also expressed concern about incidents of attacks on journalists, and Maulana said opposition leaders would visit the residences of journalists who were recently attacked in Islamabad.

Published in Agim, 30 May 2021