HC will decide on Monday on the petition to stop the operation of Central Vista during Covid-19





The Delhi High Court will decide on Monday whether to allow the continuation of the Vista Central project during the prevailing Covid pandemic. A bank of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh, which had heard a plea for the suspension of ongoing construction work during the Covid pandemic, has set May 31 for submission of its judgment on it, the court’s case list top unveiled Saturday. The court had reserved its judgment on May 17 on the joint statement by Anya Malhotra, a translator, and Sohail Hashmi, a historian and documentary filmmaker. Both had claimed in their prayer that the project was not an essential activity and could be put on hold at the moment. During the May 17 hearing, the Center described the prayer as a “facade” or a “disguise” aimed at halting the project. On the other hand, the applicants had claimed that they were only interested in the safety of the workers in the country and the citizens living in the area. The Council of Researchers had compared the project to Auschwitz, a German concentration camp during World War II. Strong arguments against the consistency of the guilty plea were made during the hearing. Shapoorji Pallonji and Company Pvt Ltd, which was awarded the tender for the project, also objected to the request, saying it did not lack bonafidi and the company was taking care of its workforce. Describing the Vista Central project as a “central stronghold of death” and comparing it to “Auschwitz”, plaintiff’s lawyer Sidharth Luthra had claimed that the Center’s claims about the availability of medical equipment, testing center and other facilities in the country were all false. He had said that only empty tents had been set up on the site and there were no beds for the workers to stay or sleep in there. Attorney General Tushar Mehta, coming out for the Center, however, had taken strong exceptions to the project that was dubbed as Auschwitz and said that “someone can criticize and be poisonous” about it, but such terms should not be used in courtrooms. Contradicting the applicants’ claims, the Centre’s law enforcement official had said that one of the applicants had been against the project long before it received light from the Supreme Court in January this year. He said the researchers were not concerned about the health and safety of workers at other construction sites in the city. “The public interest is very selective (in the immediate case) regarding workers’ health,” he added, urging the court to dismiss the statement. He had said that applicants could not decide what is the safe deadline for the completion of the project and the company should complete it by November in order for the Republic Day parade to be held in Rajpath. The project includes construction activities in Rajpath and surrounding lawns from India Porta to Rashtrapati Bhawan, the petition said, filed through lawyers Gautam Khazanchi and Pradyuman Kaistha. The project envisions the construction of a new Parliament House, a new residential complex to house the offices of both the Prime Minister and the Vice President. It will also have new office buildings and a Central Secretariat to accommodate offices of various ministries. (Only the title and photo of this report may have been reworked by Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is automatically generated by a published syndicate source.)

