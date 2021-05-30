Colombia’s anti-government protests leave 13 dead in Cali, marking a month of unrest over poverty and inequality

The Colombian military has tightened its grip on Cali, the country’s third largest city, as recent anti-government protests left at least 13 people dead.

City streets were mostly deserted after clashes late Friday (local time) put police against armed civilians. The country is in the second month of protests against the government of President Ivan Duque.

In Cali, a city of 2.2 million people, the remnants of smoking from barricades and piles of rubble testified to the chaotic night.

There, as across the country, poverty and pandemics have caused widespread anger and resentment.

The month of protests has left at least 59 people dead, officials say, including 13 who died in Cali. More than 2,300 civilians and uniformed personnel were injured, according to the Ministry of Defense.

Colombia has deployed about 7,000 troops to restore order. ( AP: Andres Gonzalez

Human Rights Watch cited “credible reports” of at least 63 deaths nationwide. She called the situation in Cali “very serious”.

The deceased in Cali involved an employee outside the prosecutor’s office who had fired a gun at two protesters who blocked a road, killing one of them.

The video on social media shows a mob being shot and lynched.

Mr Duque, who has been in Cali since Friday, said he was deploying military troops to support police there and elsewhere as rallies turned into a widespread anti-deployment mobilization.

The president ordered 7,000 troops to help clear and patrol the blocked roads, while a total of 1,141 soldiers were stationed in Cali.

Colombians have taken to the streets for weeks across the country after the government proposed tax increases on public utilities, fuel, salaries and pensions. ( Reuters: Juan B Diaz

‘Almost an urban war’

A witness, who asked not to be named for fear of retaliation, told AFP that a group of protesters in Cali were celebrating the one-month anniversary of anti-government rallies when “shootings erupted”.

The government says more than 2,300 civilians and uniformed personnel were injured amid the protests. ( AP: Ivan Valencia

“They started massacring people,” the 22-year-old said. He said the shooting came from “five boys in civilian clothes behind the trees”.

Videos that went viral backed up his account. Police said in a statement they were investigating.

“In the south of the city we had a real confrontation scene and almost an urban war where many people not only lost their lives but we also had a significant number of injuries,” said Cali security secretary Carlos Rojas.

Mr Duque, who chaired a security meeting in the city on Friday, later announced that “maximum deployment of military assistance to the national police” would begin immediately.

Jose Miguel Vivanco, executive director of Human Rights Watch for America, urged Duque to take “urgent de-escalation measures, including a specific order prohibiting state agents from using firearms.”

Police in Colombia are under military command.

Protesters in Bogota test their household shields as they get ready to confront security forces. ( AP: Fernando Vergara

Protests against poverty, disease, discontent

People in Cali’s poorest neighborhoods told AFP that the military deployment makes them more intimidated, not less so.

“We feel threatened, we feel more threatened,” said Lina Gallegas, a 31-year-old social leader.

“If something happens, we can not call the police because they are the ones who are killing.”

Luis Felipe Vega, a political scientist at Javeriana University, likened the setting to “putting out a gasoline fire.”

Government mediation efforts have been largely futile, unable to contain the rage of increasingly politicized young people hit by the pandemic and outraged by the country’s deep inequalities.

About a third of those aged 14 to 28 are unemployed and out of school.

The rallies have turned into a widespread anti-deployment mobilization. ( AP: Andres Gonzalez

Mr Duque’s efforts to negotiate have been further disappointed by forces in his right-wing Democratic Center party, who prefer an iron-fisted approach to elections a year away.

Economists say more than 42 percent of the country’s 50 million people live in poverty, and the pandemic has plunged many into need.

Analysts link the militarized history of the government to its response to the protests.

For more than 50 years, Colombia’s war against left-wing FARC guerrillas eclipsed all other government priorities, leaving one government strong militarily but one weak in social reparations.

What was the FARC? Colombian authorities estimate that the country's civil war involving the rebel group FARC killed 260,000 people, left 45,000 missing and uprooted 6.9 million.

In 2019, a year after Mr. Duque took power, students took to the streets demanding free and more accessible public education and better jobs.

On April 28, rage from a proposed tax increase drove people back into the streets.

The proposal was quickly withdrawn, but it had sparked widespread mobilization that only escalated amid a backlash from security forces.

Protesters have set fire to barricades across the country and blocked dozens of major roads, causing shortages of many products.

