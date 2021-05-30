Covid-19: Blockade extended to Kerala, Goa, Maharashtra among other states

Many states like Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and Goa have extended the blockade caused by COVID or other restrictions from one week to two weeks from Monday, while some of them like Delhi, Madhya Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh have announced some relaxation in border.

Kerala Prime Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday announced the extension of the closure until June 9, while the Puducherry government also decided to extend the closure until June 7. Tamil Nadu has already extended the block until June 7th.

Although the prevalence of the disease is falling sharply in the state, we have not yet reached a stage to remove the restrictions. The connection will continue in all districts from May 31 to June 9, “Vijayan said.

Kerala has been under blockade since May 8 after a sharp rise in coronavirus cases.

Under the new blocking guidelines, several concessions will be granted to carry out essential activities. All industrial institutions (including coir, cashew, etc.) can operate with a minimum of employees not more than 50 percent of total power.

Banks will be open on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays with extended hours until 5pm. Shops selling educational books, wedding textiles, jewelry and shoes will be open until 5pm on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Small sales will be allowed on parcels, following the COVID protocol.

Karnataka Prime Minister BS Yediyurappa said the issue of extending the blockade may not arise if the public cooperates and there is a decline in COVID-19 cases.

These would be the factors that would determine the state government’s decision to block, which will continue until June 7th.

The Maharashtra government has extended blockade-like restrictions, which took effect on April 14, for another 15 days. They would end on June 1st.

The Goa government on Saturday decided to extend the ongoing “coronation curfew” by another week until June 7.

Scaled working hours, frequent testing and monitoring of COVID appropriate conduct will mark the resumption of production and construction activities as Delhi opens partly from Monday, although other blocking restrictions continue until 7 June.

Workers and permitted workers in manufacturing units and construction sites will be required to maintain e-passages for movement during the continuous blockade that has been extended by a week by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA).

Although the Madhya Pradesh government has approved a phased unblocking of “crown discount” restrictions starting June 1, the weekend closure will continue to be in force across the state, said Prime Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

There will be separate sets of unlock guidelines for countries that have a COVID-19 positivity rate above five percent and below 5 percent, he said.

Chouhan said cultural, political, social, sports, fairs and entertainment activities will not be allowed. He said schools, colleges, educational institutions, cinemas, shopping malls, theaters, auditoriums and picnics will continue to be closed.

In Andhra Pradesh, the one-month COVID-19 restrictions in Tirupati and the entire Chittoor district will be further intensified and extended for two weeks from 1 June to 15 June depending on Covid-19 issues.

Following a COVID review meeting, Deputy Prime Minister K Narayana Swamy, Ministers P Ramachandra Reddy and M Goutham Reddy told reporters that the existing 18-hour daily curfew would be increased to 20 hours and extended until June 15. .

The Himachal Pradesh government on Friday extended the coronavirus curbs until June 7 but announced relaxations, including increased store opening hours.

In the Northeast, most states have extended curbs.

The Nagaland government has extended the full blockade in the state until June 11th. Arunachal Pradesh will continue with the blockade in seven districts of the state until June 7, while the Manipur government has extended the curfew in seven districts until June 11.

The Mizoram government on Saturday extended the ongoing blockade in the area of ​​the Aizawl Municipal Corporation for another seven days until 4 a.m. on June 6.

The Meghalaya government has extended the total blockade in the East Khasi Hills district by another week.

The only daily increase in coronavirus cases in India was recorded at 1,73,790, the lowest in the last 45 days, bringing the total number of COVID-19 cases to 2,77,29,247, according to data from the Ministry of Union Health updated Saturday morning.

Daily positivity fell further to 8.36 percent, remaining below 10 percent for five consecutive days, while the weekly positivity rate fell to 9.84 percent, she said.

The death toll rose to 3,22,512 with 3,617 daily deaths, data released by the ministry showed at 8am.

Here is a look at the limitations / blockages caused by coronaviruses imposed by the states and territories of the union:





* Delhi will start the unlocking process from June with some restrictions easing but other blocking curbs will continue until June 7th.

* Haryana has imposed a blockade until May 31st.

* Chandigarh administration has imposed night and weekend curfews until May 31.

* Punjab has extended coronavirus restrictions until June 10.

* Uttar Pradesh had extended the partial coronavirus curfew until 7 a.m. on May 31st.

* Bihar has imposed a blockade until June 1.

* Odisha is under blockade until June 1.

* The Government of West Bengal extended the ongoing COVID-19 restrictions until 15 June.

* Rajasthan has extended the blockade until June 8.

* Madhya Pradesh has announced special unlock instructions for the districts. The weekend block will continue beyond May 31st.

* Gujarat has extended the night curfew in 36 cities of the state until June 4. Educational institutions, auditoriums, theaters, shopping malls, community halls, water parks, spas, gyms, gardens and swimming pools will remain closed in cities.

* The Chhattisgarh government has asked authorities in all 28 districts to extend the COVID-19 blockade until 31 May.

* Kerala has extended the block until June 9 with some releases.

* Tamil Nadu has extended the block until June 7th.

* Puducherry has set the block until June 7th.

* Karnataka has announced an extension of the block until June 7.

* Telangana has imposed a blockade until May 30.

* Andhra Pradesh has imposed a curfew until May 31.

* The Goa government has decided to ban arrival until June 7.

* Maharashtra has extended blockade-like restrictions until June 15.

* Nagaland has extended the block until June 11.

* Mizoram has extended the blockade, which was placed in Aizawl and other district headquarters, until June 6th.

* Arunachal Pradesh has imposed a complete blockade on Anjaw, Dibang Valley, Lower Subansiri, Lohit and Tawang districts and the Capital Complex Region by 7 June.

* The Manipur government has imposed a curfew in seven districts of Imphal West, Imphal East, Bishnupur, Ukhrul, Thoubal, Kakching and Churachandpur until 11 June.

* Meghalaya extended the blockade in the most affected district of East Khasi Hills until June 7th.

* The Tripura government has extended the curfew to the areas of Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) and all local urban bodies (ULB) until 5 June.

* Sikkim has imposed a block until May 31.

* The Jammu and Kashmir administration has extended the coronation until May 31 in the morning.

* Uttarakhand has imposed a strict COVID curfew until June 1st.

* The Himachal Pradesh government has extended the coronavirus curbs until June 7 with some relaxation.

(Only the title and photo of this report may have been reworked by Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is automatically generated by a published syndicate source.)