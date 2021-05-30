1 dead, 4 injured after Mississauga, Ont., Shooting, Peel police say

One person died and four people were taken to trauma centers “in different conditions” after a shooting in Mississauga, Ont., On Saturday, Peel Regional Police said.

Officers said they responded to reports of a shooting in the area of ​​Glen Erin Drive and The Collegeway shortly before 7:30 p.m. ET.

Speaking to reporters from the scene Saturday night, Peel police. Danny Marttini said officers found five victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene, while four other victims were taken to various trauma centers.

Martini could not provide an update on the conditions, genders or ages of the victims.

Police say the shooting took place in a square near numerous grocery stores. They could not confirm whether the incident occurred inside or outside. They also could not say what led to the shooting.

Peel police Konst. Danny Marttini says investigators do not yet know how many suspects are wanted and have “very limited information” about the incident that left one person dead and four others injured. (Mark Bochsler / CBC)

No arrests have been made since Saturday evening. Police have not yet confirmed how many shooters they are looking for, adding that they have “very limited information” about the incident.

No description of the suspect has been released.

The homicide unit has taken over the case and investigators are calling on witnesses anyone who may have camera footage to contact them.

There are significant road closures in the area as police investigate.