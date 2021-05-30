Doctors call for global action against climate-related health risks – Gazeta





GENEVA: Hundreds of health workers marched on the World Health Organization on Saturday demanding that authorities in all countries recognize and act to counteract the health risks of climate change. About two hundred people dressed in white medical gowns and face masks marched or were pushed into wheelchairs two kilometers (1.2 miles) through the Geneva International District towards WHO headquarters. Some carried giant banners prompting action, including a high thermometer showing the red temperature scale rising toward a burning planet. Just inside the WHO building, representatives of the climate activists network Doctors for Rebellion in Extinction (Doctors4XR) submitted a petition to WHO Chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. Signed by more than 1,100 health professionals from around the world, the text slammed inertia, inaction and the deep distance between speeches and actions. He urged health authorities in every country, who are currently attending virtually the main annual meeting of WHO member countries, to publicly declare that climate change is putting people at risk of death and to act now to save lives. . Year after year, declaration after declaration, multilateral institutions including the WHO have warned us: climate change and the loss of biodiversity endanger human health worldwide, the petition said. Health workers around the world are already facing the consequences of deteriorating environment on our patients and communities every day, they said. The list of diseases they suffer from is getting longer every day. We are seeing more and more respiratory and cardiovascular diseases due to polluted air, loss of working days and deaths due to heat waves, overload and malnutrition due to lack of quality food, and diarrhea and intoxication due to of contaminated drinking water. To highlight the issue, the petition came in an envelope decorated with a drawing of a healthy man at 37 degrees Celsius (98.6 Fahrenheit), then sick if two degrees are added, at risk of death at + 4C and + 5C, too late , followed by the words: Same with the planet. Despite the accumulation of evidence, repeated warnings … despite the most frequent and serious natural disasters, including the Covid-19 pandemic, the petition said, the concrete actions implemented by our governments are not nearly enough. Tedros greeted the activists, vowing to read their letter to member states. The Covid-19 pandemic has once again highlighted the intimate relationship between human health and the planet, he said, noting that it showed what happens when we are preparing and failing to cooperate with each other. In that sense, the dangers posed by climate change could make it a dwarf of any single disease, he warned. The pandemic will end, but there is no vaccine for climate change. Richard Horton, editor-in-chief of the medical journal The Lancet and one of the signatories, agreed. The climate crisis is not just a threat to health, he said with video links. It is a threat to life itself. Published in Agim, 30 May 2021

