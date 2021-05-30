Covid-19: After 56 days, Haryana reports less than 2,000 new cases | News from Chandigarh





CHANDIGARH: After 56 days, Haryana reported less than 2,000 new cases on Saturday. But the deaths continue to be a cause for concern for state health authorities.

With 19 out of 22 districts showing more recoveries. Recovers also exceeded new cases for the 19th day, as 1,868 cases and 3,752 recoveries were reported on Saturday. The death toll remained constant at 97, with Hisar at the top of the table in general deaths as well as daytime deaths.

On April 2, Haryana had recorded 1,868 cases and 10 deaths.

Now, the Haryana number has gone to 7,53,937 cases, 7,22,711 recoveries and 8,132 deaths. The state now has 23,094 active cases of which 18,421 are in home isolation and the rest are in support of oxygen and fan support at Covid hospitals and medical college facilities across the state.

The state recovery rate stands at 95.86%. While the daily positivity rate fell further to 3.88% and the second wave positivity rate was recorded at 14.79%. The death rate continues to be at an alarming 1.08%.

Hisar reported the 15 highest deaths for the day, followed by Gurgaon with nine deaths. Jind reported eight, Rohtak seven, Panipat and Rewari six deaths each, Panchkula, Yamunanangar and Kaithal five deaths each, Kurukshetra and Bhiwani four deaths each. From the districts of Palwal, Fatehabad, Sirsa, Mahendergarh and Ambala, three deaths were each reported.

Two deaths were reported each by Jhajjar and Charkhi Dadri while Faridabad, Sonipat, Karnal and Nuh districts reported one death each.

Hisar reported 168 higher cases for the day while Yamunanagar 148. Hisar now has 52,726 cases with 850 deaths and 2,249 active cases while Yamunanagar 23,366 cases and 334 deaths and 918 active cases.

Sirsa and Mahendergarh reported 147 cases followed by Gurgaon (126), Jind 121, Karnal 108, Faridabad 102, Fatehabad 91, Rewari 81, Ambala and Kaithal 80, Panchkula 71, Mahindergarh 68, Panipat 61, Rohtak 57, Jhajjar 49, Sonepat 48, Kurukshetra 44, Charkhi Dadri 38, Palwal 21 and Nuh 12 cases respectively ..

Meanwhile, 45,797 people were given the first dose and 8,700 the second dose on Saturday. So far, 56,38,503 have been vaccinated in Haryana.

Covid test in villages

Up to 64 people tested positive during the health check-up in Haryana villages on Saturday in which 6,34,090 people were checked. Out of the total examined, 4,579 samples underwent RT PCR tests. Now, the cumulative number of persons scanned so far has exceeded 1.43 crore in 5,934 villages of the state.







