The Brazilians take to the streets demanding Bolsonaro blame and better access to vaccines





Demonstrators in some of the country’s largest cities, including Sao Paulo, Rio de Janeiro and Brasilia, called for the president to be blamed and better access to Covid-19 vaccines. Many protesters did not appear to be practicing social distancing, although most wore masks.

Brazil is facing a possible third wave of Covid-19, with the Ministry of Health reporting 79,670 new Covid-19 cases and 2,012 coronavirus-related deaths on Saturday. The country has recorded more than 460,000 deaths from Covid-19 and 16 million infections.

Of its population of more than 210 million, about 19 million – or less than 9.4% – have been fully vaccinated.

Bolsonaro repeatedly downplayed the pandemic in its early stages. He previously called Covid-19 a “small flu” and sabotaged efforts to enforce social distancing or blockades. Signs referring to Bolsonaro’s actions constituting a “genocide” were seen in demonstrations.

The Brazilian Senate is conducting an investigation into the treatment of the pandemic by the Bolsonaro government. In Sao Paulo, protesters expressed frustration with Bolsonaro’s policies. Nurse Patricia Ferreira said Bolsonaro was “worse than the virus at the moment”. “We are exhausted, with our healthcare system on the verge of collapse,” she said. “There is no solution to the pandemic with him (Bolsonaro) in power.” Beatriz student Fernanda Silva said she was demonstrating to honor her uncle, whom she said was killed by Covid-19 at the age of 42. “I came here to fight for the vaccine he was unable to make and could save it. He died in late February and left two children and a wife,” the student said. She said she recognized the danger she was taking by being “on the road in the midst of a pandemic”, but thought it was important to talk. “A lot of people are dying. Bolsonaro needs to do something about it, but from the beginning, he treated it with total negligence,” Silva told CNN. The protests were mostly peaceful, except in the state capital Pernambuco Recife, where police used rubber bullets, gas bombs and pepper spray to disperse the crowd. Videos circulating on social media showed a protester being shot in the eye by a rubber bullet and police being seen using pepper spray on Liana Cisne, a local councilor from the Labor Party. Pernambuco Deputy Governor Luciana Santos said the order to disperse the protesters did not come from the government and an investigation has been launched into police tactics. Governor Paulo Camara has suspended the police commander and officers involved, until the end of the investigation. The protests came a week after a President Bolsonaro motorcycle rally was held in Rio de Janeiro. There, he defended against restrictive measures as his supporters demanded the overthrow of Brazil’s Supreme Court, which has given governors and mayors the ability to implement measures to prevent the virus from spreading.

