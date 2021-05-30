Jasmine Hartin will be ‘treated as the killer’ of Belize’s top police officer: report

The bride of a British billionaire being held in connection with the death of a Belize police officer should give an “explanation” to authorities – or she “will have to be treated as the killer”, investigators said, according to a report.

Jasmine Hartin, who is married to the son of politically connected businessman Lord Michael Ashcroft, is being questioned Friday morning shooting for the death of San Pedro Superintendent Henry Jemmott.

The two were drinking and escorting to a pier before Jemmott’s body was found swimming in the water with a bullet wound to the head and his service weapon nearby, police said.

Hartin, 38, initially refused to cooperate with investigators and sought her lawyer, said Belize Police Commissioner Chester Williams.

Hartin was “deeply depressed and trembling” and covered in blood when the first answers arrived, according to The Daily Mail.

“She stated that she needed to have her lawyer present in order for her to say what she had to say and her right through the constitution, but that raises a red flag,” Williams said, according to the newspaper.

“The situation is such that it requires an explanation from it. In the absence of an explanation, she will have to be treated as a killer and we will proceed accordingly. “

Hartin and Jemmott, 42, were old friends who were dating after hours in violation of the country’s COVID-19 curfew, Williams said, according to the report.

“The first person to arrive on stage after the incident said she was in an emotional state.”

Henry Jemmott was found dead on May 28, 2021, with a gunshot wound to the head. Facebook

The Jemmotts family said they believed he had been killed. It is unclear whether medical examiners ruled out an accidental death or suicide.

“I talked to him that night. He was in his room when he got a call. He would not have come out if it were not for a friend of someone he knew well, said Marie Jemmott Tzul, the supervisor’s sister, according to media.

“I believe he was killed. “The investigation may tell me otherwise, but I believe he was killed.”

A source offered a possible explanation for Hart who was drenched in blood after the shooting, the article said.

“Once the gun was fired, Jemmott fell on it and so she pushed it and so he ended up in shallow water from the pier,” the source suggested.

Hartin, an American citizen, lives in Belize with her husband Andrew Ashcroft. She is the director of lifestyle and experience at the Alaia Belize resort, where she was staying before Jemmott’s death.

Her father-in-law is Belize’s former ambassador to the United Nations and his lawyer, the country’s former attorney general, reportedly visited Hart in jail on Saturday.

Locals were vocal about the incident and the high-profile investigation.

“It was so quiet here that so many people woke up from it,” a witness told the Mail. “It simply came to our notice then. There are so few facts. But everything has been talked about since then. ”

“I’ve heard a lot of theories,” another woman told the saleswoman. “That they were drinking and maybe she was playing with his gun and accidentally stopped. Or maybe they were playing a game and she did not think it was charged. ”

A resident reportedly described the San Pedro police station jail holding the cell where Hartin is standing as “hell on earth.”

“She is a lady who is used to luxury. “Every time you see her, she is always perfectly dressed, her children are always perfect,” said the resident at the exit.

“She is a nice lady, very kind and beautiful. I can not imagine him there. I was inside that prison. Cell floors are made of dirt and the whole place smells of urine. ”

Many islanders who spoke to the newspaper had affectionate feelings for the Ashcroft family. Lord Ashcroft grew up in Belize, obtained dual citizenship and built the country’s financial, communications and tourism industries.

“Ashcrofts are an integral part of Belize,” said one resident. “Many people are grateful to Lord Ashcroft for all the millions he has invested in this country.”