International
Jasmine Hartin will be ‘treated as the killer’ of Belize’s top police officer: report
The bride of a British billionaire being held in connection with the death of a Belize police officer should give an “explanation” to authorities – or she “will have to be treated as the killer”, investigators said, according to a report.
Jasmine Hartin, who is married to the son of politically connected businessman Lord Michael Ashcroft, is being questioned Friday morning shooting for the death of San Pedro Superintendent Henry Jemmott.
The two were drinking and escorting to a pier before Jemmott’s body was found swimming in the water with a bullet wound to the head and his service weapon nearby, police said.
Hartin, 38, initially refused to cooperate with investigators and sought her lawyer, said Belize Police Commissioner Chester Williams.
Hartin was “deeply depressed and trembling” and covered in blood when the first answers arrived, according to The Daily Mail.
“She stated that she needed to have her lawyer present in order for her to say what she had to say and her right through the constitution, but that raises a red flag,” Williams said, according to the newspaper.
“The situation is such that it requires an explanation from it. In the absence of an explanation, she will have to be treated as a killer and we will proceed accordingly. “
Hartin and Jemmott, 42, were old friends who were dating after hours in violation of the country’s COVID-19 curfew, Williams said, according to the report.
“The first person to arrive on stage after the incident said she was in an emotional state.”
The Jemmotts family said they believed he had been killed. It is unclear whether medical examiners ruled out an accidental death or suicide.
“I talked to him that night. He was in his room when he got a call. He would not have come out if it were not for a friend of someone he knew well, said Marie Jemmott Tzul, the supervisor’s sister, according to media.
“I believe he was killed. “The investigation may tell me otherwise, but I believe he was killed.”
A source offered a possible explanation for Hart who was drenched in blood after the shooting, the article said.
“Once the gun was fired, Jemmott fell on it and so she pushed it and so he ended up in shallow water from the pier,” the source suggested.
Hartin, an American citizen, lives in Belize with her husband Andrew Ashcroft. She is the director of lifestyle and experience at the Alaia Belize resort, where she was staying before Jemmott’s death.
Her father-in-law is Belize’s former ambassador to the United Nations and his lawyer, the country’s former attorney general, reportedly visited Hart in jail on Saturday.
Locals were vocal about the incident and the high-profile investigation.
“It was so quiet here that so many people woke up from it,” a witness told the Mail. “It simply came to our notice then. There are so few facts. But everything has been talked about since then. ”
“I’ve heard a lot of theories,” another woman told the saleswoman. “That they were drinking and maybe she was playing with his gun and accidentally stopped. Or maybe they were playing a game and she did not think it was charged. ”
A resident reportedly described the San Pedro police station jail holding the cell where Hartin is standing as “hell on earth.”
“She is a lady who is used to luxury. “Every time you see her, she is always perfectly dressed, her children are always perfect,” said the resident at the exit.
“She is a nice lady, very kind and beautiful. I can not imagine him there. I was inside that prison. Cell floors are made of dirt and the whole place smells of urine. ”
Many islanders who spoke to the newspaper had affectionate feelings for the Ashcroft family. Lord Ashcroft grew up in Belize, obtained dual citizenship and built the country’s financial, communications and tourism industries.
“Ashcrofts are an integral part of Belize,” said one resident. “Many people are grateful to Lord Ashcroft for all the millions he has invested in this country.”
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]