Income Tax Refund or ITR Archiving Website will be unavailable from June 1st. In detail





The income tax return registration website will not be available to taxpayers for at least six days, starting June 1st. The Revenue Tax Department has recently announced that it will launch a new website for filing tax returns on June 7th. “In preparation for this launch and for migration activities, the Department’s existing portal at www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in would not be available for a short period of six days from June 1 to June 6,” the Department said. Income tax in a statement. The transition from the old portal www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.into to the new website www.incometaxgov.in will be completed and operational from June 7, the tax department said. We are excited to be moving to the new e-Submission portal from June 7, 2021 onwards. The new portal, created to be more user friendly, will have some new features and improvements. Stay tuned! the Revenue Tax department further said on the social media platform Twitter. The existing portal will also be unavailable to income tax department officials during this period. “All officers can be directed to adjust any hearing or compliance only from June 10 onwards to give taxpayers time to respond to the new system,” he said. Individuals use the electronic income tax registration portal to file tax returns. In addition, the revenue tax department also uses the online portal to issue IT notices, summonses and questionnaires. Officials also communicate with taxpayers to communicate fine orders in appraisal, appeal, exclusion and fine. The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has issued refunds of over 25,301 crore to more than 15.45 loop taxpayers between April 1, 2021, through May 24, 2021, the revenue tax department said last week. Income tax refunds of Rs 7,494 Crore were issued in 15,00,397 cases and corporate tax refunds of 17,807 Crore were issued in 44,140 cases, according to the IT department. Earlier this month, the finance ministry extended the due date for filing income tax returns for 2020-21 for individuals by two months until September 30th. The deadline for filing income tax return (ITR) for companies was also extended by one month until November 30th. the decision was made after the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic in the country. Read all the Latest News, Latest News and Coronavirus News here

