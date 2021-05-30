Attack Major Martyr Pulwama joins the Army; Lieutenant General YK Joshi puts stars on her shoulders – New Indian Express





Express News Service DEHRADUN: “I love you Vibhu!” said Lieutenant Nitika Kaul, the wife of Major Vibhuti martyr Shankar Dhaundiyal, after a ceremony at the Officers Training Academy in Chennai. Army Chief of General Staff Lieutenant General YK Joshi placed stars on Kaul’s shoulders on Saturday. “He will always be a part of my life. I feel like he is around me looking at me, wishing me luck that I got into the Army,” says Lt Kaul. The couple got married in April 2018 and May Vibhuti Shankar Dhoundiyal had to return home in April 2019 to celebrate his first wedding anniversary. On February 14, 2019, Major Dhoundiyal was among four soldiers who gave their lives fighting terrorists in Pulwama. He was awarded the Shaurya Chakra (posthumously) for his sacrifice for the nation. #MajVibhutiShankarDhoundiyal, made the High Sacrifice in #Pulwama in 2019, was awarded SC (P). Today his wife @Nitikakaul dons #Armi Indiane uniform; paying him a suitable tribute. A proud moment for him as Lieutenant General YK Joshi, #ArmyCdrNC she puts the Stars on her shoulders! pic.twitter.com/ovoRDyybTs – PRO Udhampur, Ministry of Defense (@proudhampur) May 29, 2021 Lt Kaul has worked as a business analyst for nearly three years but quit his job to join the Indian Army. She cleared the Service Selection Board in February 2020 and received her letter in March 2020. “The day I entered the academy, I imagined he must have followed the same path. My journey has just begun … I would like to “I thank all those who have kept their trust in me – my mother-in-law, my mother, my family and others,” said Kaul. Tears rolled down the face of Saroj Dhuandiyal, Major Dhaundiyal’s mother, as her bride told her about the ceremony. Vaishnavi, Nitika’s sister-in-law, said, “Nitika chose herself quickly and decided to follow in Vibhut’s footsteps. We are more than happy today.” The families of the officers were not allowed to attend the ceremony due to the Covid pandemic. ‘Do not give up’ For women who aspire to achieve their goals in life, Kaul was told: “Keep confidence in yourself. There is absolutely nothing that can stop you from achieving what you set out to do. … Do not give up.







