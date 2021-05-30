Karnataka: The line explodes as the vaccine distribution favors private players

MP Tejasvi Surya got into trouble after promoting a paid Covid vaccination machine at a private hospital in Bengaluru

The distribution of vaccines in Karnataka, especially in Bengaluru, seems to be biased towards private players.

For example, 23 of the 25 centers that opened vaccination sites for the 18-44 age group between May 29 and June 4 were for Private Hospitals. The state is providing the first dose of the vaccine only to front-line workers in the 18-44 age group to maintain reserves for second doses. But the first doses are available for the age group mentioned in the private sector.

In addition, from Member of Parliament Tejasvi Surya to Health Minister K Sudhakar, most leaders have supported the distribution of vaccines in private hospitals despite people, with reserved seats, waiting in public health centers and government hospitals, and most have returned with empty hands.

Surya got into trouble after promoting a Covid paid vaccination machine at Vasavi Hospital in Bengaluru. Banners held Surya promos supporting him and citing Rs 900 as the charge.

Usually, fees for the Covishield vaccine in many countries were set at Rs 850. Despite advice, some private hospitals rejected the rates saying the cost of storage and distribution was higher. But some hospitals charged up to Rs 1,000 for the same vaccine. And Covaxin was priced up to Rs 1250.

The Syrian office did not respond to reports of price increases and biased distribution of vaccines. His move to promote a paid vaccination drew criticism from various neighborhoods.

On Saturday, a social activist filed a complaint against MLA Ravi Subramanya, Syria’s uncle, based on an audio tape in which hospital staff from AV Hospital in his constituency (Basavanagudi) told him they had to pay Subramanya Rs. 700 so that they could not reduce the cost of the vaccine. Hospital staff asked him to go to a government hospital if he could not afford to pay.

The allegations against BJP MLA Ravi Subramanya for receiving a vaccine commission is a serious matter. MP Tejasvi Surya has promoted paid vaccination in private hospitals. A suo-moto FIR should be introduced, HC should monitor the investigation and they should be disqualified from the speaker, wrote Congress leader DK Shivakumar.

Subramanya attacked the hospital later in the evening to check in and the hospital staff actually said so. In the video he was swimming on social media, the hospital staff was denying. Subramanya could not be reached for comment.

As for the supply of the vaccine, 50 percent will be procured and distributed in the states, which in turn will have to use it for free vaccination. In the remaining 50%, state governments can provide 25% directly from manufacturers / suppliers (again for free distribution). The remaining 25% can be utilized by private hospitals and private agencies by procuring directly from manufacturers.

In Karnataka, it was learned that private players received a share higher than the set limit.

Indifference was also taken by the Karnataka High Court, which questioned the state and the Center on how private entities received a higher share than the projected 25% split. State advisers argued that Karnataka received overdoses (18,000) as private parties did not utilize the full 25% quota in other states like Bihar and this was made available to Karnataka.

The court asked them to submit a written response by next week noting that it was necessary for central and state governments to consider the situation in the context of Article 14 of the Constitution of India which ensures equality before the law.

Meanwhile, the opposition Congress attacked the BJP-led government over the unequal distribution of vaccines, where private hospitals had sufficient reserves for paid vaccines but government centers were drying up. He also asked the state if they would take action against Tejaswi Surya for selling vaccines with inflated charges. Congress leader Siddaramaiah accused the health minister of promoting private hospitals instead of ensuring the availability of vaccines in government hospitals and asked if Sudhakar was a health minister or a brand ambassador of a private hospital.