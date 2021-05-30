Suez Canal Ship Case Suspended for Compensation Talks – NBC4 Washington





An Egyptian court on Saturday postponed the case of a cargo ship that blocked the Suez Canal for nearly a week earlier this year. The move is to allow more time for negotiations aimed at resolving a financial dispute between the Suez Canal Authority and the shipowner. The dispute focuses on the amount of compensation the Suez Canal Authority is seeking to rescue the Ever Given ship, which sank in March, blocking the main waterway for six days in March. Initially, the Suez Canal Authority demanded $ 916 million in compensation, which was later reduced to $ 550 million, said the head of the canal authority, Lieutenant General Osama Rabie, in comments on a television program on Sunday. The money would cover the rescue operation, the costs of blocked canal traffic and the loss of transit fees for the week Ever provided blocked the canal. The Japanese ship owner, Shoei Kisen Kaisha Ltd., and insurers said demand is still very high. They had previously offered $ 150 million in compensation but that was refused by the canal authority. The Ismailia Commercial Court adjourned the hearing to June 20 after the shipowner submitted a new offer to settle the dispute out of court, the Suez Canal Authority said in a statement. The statement did not provide further details. Since its release, the Panamanian-flagged ship, which carries cargo between Asia and Europe, has been ordered by authorities to stay in a canal in the middle of the canal as its owner and canal authority try to resolve the compensation dispute. A giant container ship remains stranded on the Suez Canal in Egypt. Authorities are competing to free the ship and reopen traffic on the main East-West waterway for global transport. Both sides have exchanged blame for the ships on the ground. The six-day blockade disrupted global transport. Hundreds of boats waited instead of the canal being unblocked, while some boats were forced to take the longest route around the Cape of Good Hope in southern Africa, seeking additional fuel and other costs. About 10% of world trade flows through the canal, a major source of foreign currency to Egypt. About 19,000 ships crossed the canal last year, according to official figures.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos