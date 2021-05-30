International
Volcano refugees begin returning to DR Congo from Rwanda
GISENYI, Rwanda More than a thousand refugees left a camp in Rwanda to return to the Democratic Republic of the Congo on Saturday, officials said, after fleeing across the border for fear that Mount Nyiragongo could explode again.
Africa’s most active volcano came to life a week ago, sending terrified people to the nearby city of Goma running for their lives as lava rivers destroyed homes and claimed nearly three dozen lives.
The blast stopped, but warnings in recent days that it could blow again drove nearly 400,000 people rushing from Goma, with thousands crossing into Rwanda at a nearby border crossing.
About 3,000 people sought refuge in a temporary camp in Rugerero, about ten kilometers (six miles) from the border.
But about 1,200 had left for Goma on Saturday, a Rwandan government official in Rugerero told AFP on condition of anonymity. Military trucks were seen transporting refugees to the border.
William Byukusenge, a construction worker, said he felt the danger had passed.
“My house is in good condition, I have a wife and two children. “If it erupts again, we will return to Rwanda,” the 21-year-old Congolese evacuator told AFP.
But another evacuee, Marie Claire Uwineza, said she had nowhere to go.
“My house burned down and I have nothing left,” said the 39-year-old, who fled with two of her children.
She was being sent to another camp in Busasamana, about 35 miles from the border, along with other deportees who were unwilling or unable to return home yet.
At the camp, aid workers hastily set up tents and toilets to meet growing demand.
Boubacar Bamba, the UN refugee agency’s deputy representative for operations in Rwanda, told AFP that the camp population had swelled in recent days by about 800 evacuees near the year 2000.
“There is no time to plan. “We plan and execute at the same time because we are caught up in the events,” he said.
“This site was created for a maximum of 3,000 people. The likelihood of expecting more people depends on the activity of the volcano, we do not control it. “We are preparing for any eventuality, even if our resources are not enough,” he added.
The DR Congo government said on Saturday that the eruption of a second volcano, near which it had announced hours ago, was a “false alarm”.
Nearly 3,500 meters (11,500 feet) high, Nyiragongo lies in the tectonic division of East Africa.
Its last major eruption, in 2002, claimed nearly 100 lives, and the deadliest recorded eruption killed more than 600 people in 1977.
Volcanologists say the worst-case scenario is an eruption beneath Lake Kivu – a so-called “lake eruption” when lava combines with a deep lake and releases deadly, suffocating gas into a potentially large area.
