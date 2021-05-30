Tamil Nadu: Housing sector hit hard by second wave | Chennai News





CHENNAI: The housing sector this year is expected to be hit worse than in 2020 due to rising construction material prices, acute labor shortages and issues faced by buyers in obtaining home loans. Last year, there was a rapid recovery until September, but stakeholders say the revival this year may be delayed. The Confederation of Indian Real Estate Developers Association (Credai), however, expressed confidence that the recovery would begin immediately after the second wave ended.

The crisis has already played havoc, affecting the construction of individual, small and medium-sized housing projects in the Chennai Metropolitan Area. The Chennai Association of Civil Engineers says that by May 2020, 56% of housing projects, including detached houses and apartments of up to 6 units, were either not completed or remained sold. This May, it was 65%.

The Builders Association of India says 3,000 housing projects ranging from 8 to 16 housing units were hit in May 2021 against 5,000 affected projects in May 2020. State Secretary of the Builders Association of India S Ramaprabhu says about 75% of bricklayers , both from inside Tamil Nadu and from outside, had left for home and are expected to return only in August. “This year will be worse than 2020 due to escalating construction material prices, home buyers facing wage cuts and facing difficulties in getting the right loan amount from banks,” he said. Unlike last year, a speedy recovery may not happen this year, although sales will begin to revive from November, he added.

The president of the Chennai City Engineers Association, S Jagadeesan, said the construction had come to a nearby site in several areas. Noting that the number of projects affected during the second wave had increased, he said residents who left Chennai may need more time to return. “This will have an impact on the sale of housing units,” he added.

Credai (Tamil Nadu chapter) president Suresh Krishn, however, remains bullish that the housing sector will recover immediately after the second wave as work is being executed on site as permitted by the state government. In addition, the movement of construction material has remained unimpeded during the current blocking period. “We are confident that the housing sector will recover as soon as possible,” he added.







