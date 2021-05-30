Congress demands action against Tejasvi Surya, his MLA uncle after the audio clip claims ‘money for vaccines’





Congress on Saturday demanded that a police case be filed against Lok Sabha member Tejasvi surya and his uncle, BJP MLA Ravi Subramanya, for allegedly “commission search” for “regulation of Covid-19 vaccines” at a private hospital in Karnataka after several audio clips went viral. Congress also demanded a su-motu FIR against BJP MLA for “taking commission” on vaccines. In such an audio, a social worker named Venkatesh is heard asking why each dose of the vaccine was priced at Rs 900 when a voice on the other hand, allegedly belonging to a staff member of a private hospital located in Bengaluru in south, the hospital had to pay Rs 700 for (Basavanagudi) MLA Ravi Subramanya who arranged the vaccines ”for them. Surya has promoted vaccination at a private hospital, located in Kumaraswamy Layout. One such tweet from his account, dated May 25, read: “The vaccination machine for B’luru South, driven by Vasavi Hospital. 15,000 COVISHIELD (first dose only) made available for 18+ in the first phase. Vaccination with pre-registration only No walk Register at https://vasavi-vaccination.in ”; proclamation Vaccination machine for B’luru South, driven by Vasavi Hospital 15,000 COVISHIELD (first dose only) made available for 18+ in the first phase Vaccination only with prior registration. No walking. Subscribe to https://t.co/xwkYmA5Hcb Office of Tejasvi Surya (ffOfftejasvisurya) May 25, 2021 However, MLA Subramanya denied the allegations against him, calling them “baseless” and “part of a political conspiracy” against him. “Some wrongdoers have used my name in a claim about the COVID Vaccine allegations through an audio recording … it is a shame that these wrongdoers have indulged in such a violation when the world is working towards a common good to help “The couple who cooperated should be punished so that the public is not deceived, with a false claim,” he said in a series of tweets. The MLA also visited the private hospital where he was not visibly upset as he attacked staff for “behaving a bad name”. Later, he told reporters that he was only working with the local municipal body BBMP to vaccinate front line workers in his constituency. “I will file a criminal case against the person who falsely claimed I was supplying the vaccine,” he said. Ravi Subramanya Meanwhile, a statement issued by the private hospital clarified that the MLA had “no connection” to the “independent” vaccination being organized. “Vaccines are procured by the hospital and bows are administered to people charging the fees provided by the government.” Later, Venkatesh shared a written complaint with the media stating that “interest given” is evident in the “advertisement given by Surya” that promotes running to the hospital. Citing the alleged audio clip, he mentioned, “.. where the hospital representative mentions that the vaccine can be purchased from Girinagar MLA’s office Mr. Ravi Subramanyam and from Vasavi Hospital Te Tejasvi Surya’s announcement also shows the name of Vasavi Hospital (as ). ” However, neither the Girinagar police stations nor Basavanagudi chose to confirm any such complaints they received. Meanwhile, a complaint requesting a detailed investigation of the incident has been filed with the Deputy Police Commissioner (South) by the staff of the Hanumanthnagar Bloc Congress Committee. Earlier this month, Surya, Subramanya and two other MLAs Satish Reddy (Bommanahalli) and Uday Garudachar (Chickpet) raided a Covid-19 war chamber in South Bengaluru, tasked with sharing beds, claiming irregularities in the division of beds through the centralized BJP-run system. However, as the Central Crime Branch investigation into the case continues, an accused named M Babu (34) in connection with MLA Reddy’s personal assistant has also been arrested. This comes at a time when The action of Surya i reading the names of 17 people with Muslim names seeking clarification on ‘bed money fraud’ is still being criticized and expressed as his attempts to “communalize” the issue by many leaders from the Opposition.







