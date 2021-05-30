Mali coup leader heads to Ghana for ECOWAS crisis talks | News from Ghana





The West African bloc fears that the latest coup could jeopardize Malis’s transition to democracy and exacerbate regional insecurity.

Colonel Assimi Goita, the leader of the Malis coup and the newly appointed interim president, has been summoned to an urgent meeting of West African leaders in Ghana. At Sunday’s extraordinary summit, the 15-member Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) is set to discuss how to deal with Malis’s second coup in nine months. Goita left Bamako for the Ghanaian capital, Accra, on Saturday after receiving a letter from ECOWAS seeking consultations, according to the AFP news agency. President Malis’s office, in a statement on Facebook, said Goita would attend the extraordinary summit alongside his counterparts and would also hold bilateral talks with regional leaders. Press release regarding the removal of the President of the Transition, Colonel @GoitaAssimi Accra, where he will attend alongside his counterparts in the sub-region the ECOWAS Extraordinary Summit on the Situation in Mali scheduled for Sunday https://t.co/uy0c9EA3sd pic.twitter.com/dtGFgH9v9y Mali Presidency (@PresidenceMali) May 29, 2021 The summit is set to begin at 2:00 pm (14:00 GMT) on Sunday. ECOWAS, which acted as mediator last August when Goita and others ousted Malis democratically elected president Ibrahim Boubacar Keita has warned it could impose sanctions again after the colonels take final power. The bloc fears that taking power could exacerbate instability in northern and central Mali and undermine a regional war against al-Qaeda-linked armed groups and ISIL (ISIS). ECOWAS, the United States and France have all warned of new sanctions. French President Emmanuel Macron, during a visit to Rwanda and South Africa, said on Saturday that he told West African leaders that they could not support a country where there is no more democratic legitimacy or transition. The riots in Mali began last week when Goita ordered the arrest of President Bah Ndaw and Prime Minister Moctar Ouane following a dispute over a cabinet reshuffle that left two members of the military. Goita was serving as vice president at the time. Ndaw and Ouane resigned while in custody Wednesday and were later released. The constitutional court then challenged a joint statement issued following talks on the eve of last August’s coup calling Goita as Malis the new interim president. The statement, reached between ECOWAS and Malian civilian and military leaders, said the transition vice president could not replace the president under any circumstances. With the military returning to its previous commitment to civilian political leaders, doubts have been raised about its other promises, including holding elections in early 2020. The military said this week it would continue to meet that deadline, but added that it could change.







