The Most Holy Trinity: The Sharing of His Glory

Today’s Readings: Deuteronomy 4, 32-34.39-40; Romans 8, 14-17; Matthew 28, 16-20

The search for the divine has always gone hand in hand with humanity’s search for what we are and what we live for. This is evidenced in all ancient mythologies, in the world’s most primitive religions, in the Holy Scriptures, and can be traced back to our digital age, as shaped by science and technology.

The search for the nature and existence of God cannot be effectively dealt with in isolation from so many other existential questions we have within. In his Confessions, St. Augustine’s journey to God is not primarily to seek objective truths about who God is, but rather self-knowledge that he can only have by knowing God.

This path traced by Augustine provides an important clue to our personal mysteries and quests. We have come to a deeper knowledge of ourselves by knowing God, and knowing God sheds light on our nature. But life today can be so noisy that we have little or no space left to distinguish God’s providential patterns in what we are going through.

Our salvation begins with natural and ordinary things. Our usual daily stories are the materials on which the grace of God works. St. Paul says today that we are heirs of His glory; that His glory belongs to us and that we are called to live in glory, not in fear. The Trinity mystery we celebrate today enhances our humanity that can be deciphered so deeply when we want to know God, his loving presence is constantly interrupted by our lives.

Unfortunately, the Holy Trinity has been handed down to us as a coded enigma left to decipher speculative theology and inquisitive minds. Yet in the Scriptures, this mystery is revealed through the voice of God constantly calling His people, through His human face in the person of Jesus, and through His Spirit who reveals what has been hidden so far.

Our journey to the Lord takes shape in our daily lives, with its obstacles, dark nights, and blessings. Believing in God, as Moses points out in today’s reading of Deuteronomy, is digging back in time to discern His traces and to conceive of His loving presence, which is often not apparent to free eye but must be distinguished.

When Moses referred to the people in their past, he knew they had a heavy baggage of slavery and suffering in Egypt. That was the truth, but not the whole truth if seen in the light of their Exodus from Egypt. Even Augustine, again in his Confessions, had so much to tell about a past that made him wander and suffer, even turn away from the God he was seeking. But in the chaos he went through, and with the mind away, he could discern the providential patterns of God.

So memory is not just about remembering the past. To remember Auschwitz, for example, might reconsider a place where God seemed utterly absent. Memory can be double-edged, as we can hold memories that enslave, that hurt, that generate anger and negativity. Memory can be filled with disappointments even when God is dealing with it, it can distort His image in us and introduce doubt or denial of Him.

Our experience of the Lord, as the gospel shows today from the mixed reactions of the disciples who meet Jesus in Galilee, will vary between moments of worship and moments of hesitation. What is soothing about this journey is Jesus’ promise: “Know that I am with you always, to the very end of the age.”

Belief always has its basis in what memory can cause more than in speculative intelligence. It is through personal stories that we can best confess our faith and become partakers of the glory of God Himself who makes us fully alive. God is part of the equation of our lives and the celebration of His mystery is a celebration of our humanity, which is in itself a reflection of His glory.