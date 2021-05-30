A look at COVID-19 vaccines in Canada on May 29, 2021

The latest numbers for COVID-19 vaccines in Canada as of 10:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, May 29, 2021. In Canada, provinces are reporting 346,320 new vaccines administered for a total of 23,156,259 doses given. Across the country, 1,948,469 people or 5.

The latest numbers for COVID-19 vaccines in Canada as of 10:30 pm ET on Saturday 29 May, 2021.

In Canada, provinces are reporting 346,320 new vaccines administered for a total of 23,156,259 doses given. Across the country, 1,948,469 people or 5.1 percent of the population have been fully vaccinated. The provinces administered doses at a rate of 61,099,474 per 100,000.

There were no new vaccines delivered in the provinces and territories for a total of 25,994,734 doses delivered so far. Provinces and territories used 89.08 percent of their available vaccines.

Please note that Newfoundland and Labrador, PEI, Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and the territories usually do not report on a daily basis.

Newfoundland and Labrador is reporting 36,954 new vaccines administered over the last seven days for a total of 297,873 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 568,861 per 1,000. In the province, 2.18 percent (11,401) of the population is fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered in Newfoundland and Labrador for a total of 358,370 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 68 percent of its population a single dose. The province has used 83.12 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

PEI is reporting 9,044 new vaccines administered over the last seven days for a total of 87,861 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 553,877 per 1,000. In the province, 8.11 percent (12,868) of the population is fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines submitted to the PEI for a total of 105,595 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 67 percent of its population a single dose. The province has used 83.21 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

New Scotland is reporting 77,294 new vaccines administered over the last seven days for a total of 560,843 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 574,694 per 1,000. In the province, 4.43 percent (43,252) of the population is fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Nova Scotia for a total of 651,450 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 67 percent of its population a single dose. The province has used 86.09 percent of its supply of available vaccines.

New Brunswick is reporting 49,571 new vaccines administered over the last seven days for a total of 461,042 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 591,049 per 1,000. In the province, 4.98 percent (38,815) of the population is fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered in New Brunswick for a total of 533,805 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 68 percent of its population a single dose. The province has used 86.37 percent of its supply of available vaccines.

Quebec is reporting 99,549 new vaccines administered for a total of 5,405,885 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 631,776 per 1,000. There were zero new vaccines delivered in Quebec for a total of 5,887,119 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 69 percent of its population a single dose. The province has used 91.83 percent of its supply of available vaccines.

Ontario is reporting 148,972 new vaccines administered for a total of 8,839,445 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 601.77 per 1,000. In the province, 4.49 percent (659,139) of the population is fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered in Ontario for a total of 10,075,515 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 69 percent of its population a single dose. The province has used 87.73 percent of its supply of available vaccines.

Manitoba is reporting 16,779 new vaccines administered for a total of 833,763 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 605,491 per 1,000. In the province, 7.53 percent (103,715) of the population is fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered in Manitoba for a total of 944,890 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 69 percent of its population a single dose. The province has used 88.24 percent of its available vaccine supply.

Saskatchewan is reporting 12,923 new vaccines administered for a total of 706,548 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 599,199 per 1,000. In the province, 6.18 percent (72,818) of the population is fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered in Saskatchewan for a total of 815,975 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 69 percent of its population a single dose. The province has used 86.59 percent of its supply of available vaccines.

Alberta is reporting 52,120 new vaccines administered for a total of 2,720,687 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 618,051 per 1,000. In the province, 8.66 percent (381,015) of the population is fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered in Alberta for a total of 2,945,025 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 67 percent of its population a single dose. The province has used 92.38 percent of its supply of available vaccines.

British Columbia is reporting zero administered vaccines for a total of 3,106,269 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 605,325 per 1,000. In the province, 3.14 percent (160,885) of the population is fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to British Columbia for a total of 3,511,360 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 68 percent of its population a single dose. The province has used 88.46 percent of its supply of available vaccines.

Yukon is reporting zero new vaccines administered for a total of 52,649 doses given. The territory has administered doses at a rate of 1,261,628 per 1,000. In the territory, 59.34 percent (24,763) of the population is fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered in the Yukon for a total of 57,020 doses delivered so far. The territory has received enough vaccine to give 140 percent of its population a single dose. The territory has used 92.33 percent of its available vaccine supply.

Northwest Territories are reporting zero new vaccines administered for a total of 52,237 doses given. The territory has administered doses at a rate of 1,157,761 per 1,000. In the territory, 51.74 percent (23.344) of the population is fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered in the Northwest Territories for a total of 63,510 doses delivered so far. The territory has received enough vaccine to give 140 percent of its population a single dose. The territory has used 82.25 percent of its vaccine supply.

Nunavut is reporting zero new vaccines administered for a total of 31,157 doses given. The territory has administered doses at a rate of 804.55 per 1,000. In the territory, 36.44 percent (14,113) of the population are fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Nunavut for a total of 45,100 doses delivered so far. The territory has received enough vaccine to give 120 percent of its population a single dose. The territory has used 69.08 percent of its vaccine supply.

*Data notes: Figures are compiled by the COVID-19 Open Data Working Group based on the latest publicly available data and may vary. Note that some provinces report weekly, while others report the same day or figure from the previous day. Doses of administered vaccines are not equivalent to the number of people inoculated as some approved vaccines require two doses per person. Vaccines are not currently being administered to children under 12 years of age and those with certain health conditions. In some cases, the number of doses administered may seem to exceed the number of doses dispensed as some provinces have withdrawn additional vials per vial.

This report was automatically generated by The Canadian Press Digital Data Desk and was first published on May 29, 2021.

Canadian Press