Man on a World War II mission News, Sports, Work

The 2016 graduate of Agoura High School, which is in upstate Los Angeles, has been on the road since December 2016 interviewing World War II veterans across the United States, as well as in Canada, Australia, and Zealand. New York and the United Kingdom. He has conducted interviews in 46 states and the only two states he has not visited are Alaska and Arkansas.

Sharma, a first-generation American born to parents who emigrated from India in the 1980s, has interviewed more than 1,100 veterans so far and has no plans to stop.

His project, which he calls the “Heroes of World War II,” actually started in high school.

“When I was in high school, I read books about World War II and contacted some of the veterans I read about to thank them for their service. “I was surprised that to interview a celebrity, you have to go through all these channels, but I can talk to a veteran just by picking up the phone,” said Sharma.

He said he wanted to meet a veteran in person, so he started his bike at a retirement home near his school, and the principal introduced him to the 25 veterans living in the facility.

“I would do these interviews after school. “The director let me use his office as a studio, and I would videotape these veterans and just let them talk about their experiences,” said Sharma. “I had a good first experience doing this, so it inspired me to keep going. These people are extremely good. They are walking into history books. ”

He said that a few months after graduation, he got his project on the road. He raised nearly $ 200,000 through a social media page GoFundMe and he said he just used the latest fund in the last few weeks.

“CBS This Morning” made a story about his project a few years ago, which helped him donate donations and other sponsorships. He interviews veterans and then a friend of his edits the interviews on a DVD, which he gives to the veteran at no cost. He also posts interviews on his YouTube channel, “Legends of World War II,” and advertising from that site also helps fund his project.

“I have 15,000 subscribers to my YouTube channel and sometimes, an interview will get 100,000 views,” Sharma said.

“I can not interview everyone myself. The latest statistics show that there are about 300,000 World War II veterans worldwide. I need help, “said Sharma

To that end, he is collaborating with other veteran-focused nonprofits to launch an Oral History Initiative under World War II Heroes, which is the nonprofit organization he heads. He said they are in the fundraising phase to create the paid oral history team and donate a monthly prize to those who submit interviews with World War II veterans. The goal is to create the world’s largest video archive of World War II veterans.

After raising the necessary capital, World War II Heroes will launch a media campaign to spread the word that it is developing a lottery of sorts in connection with a collection of oral stories of World War II veterans.

“The idea is that in exchange for interviewing World War II veterans and submitting footage and rights, individuals will have the opportunity to earn a large sum of money without any wire attached,” Sharma said.

Each month, World War II Heroes will offer two $ 10,000 prizes to individuals who interview World War II veterans and send them footage. An entry will be randomly selected to encourage people to interview more than one veteran to increase their chances of earning money. The next recording will be selected based on the quality of the interview, both visually and by the way the interviewer conducted it himself. This will encourage people to do the best interview possible in order to increase their chances of winning, Sharma said.

He will direct people to his website and will have a phone number to call if they have questions. On the website there will be a video tutorial and some tips on how to find these veterans. There will be step-by-step instructions on how to set up a camera and a list of questions to ask veterans.

Interviews will have some sort of minimum time in order to be eligible for prize money. Contestants will send Sharma and his team raw footage either via YouTube, Dropbox, physical mail or some tools not yet defined. Contestants will sign something that gives his team the rights to use the footage. The winners of the month will be displayed on the website and also on the group’s social media channels.

“The foundation of the Heroes of the Second World War are the interviews with the veterans of the Second World War. This is what makes us unique and valuable. If we raised capital, we could fund dedicated teams of oral historians whose sole job is to find and document these World War II veterans. In exchange for their salary and expenses being paid, all the content they collect would belong to the Heroes of World War II, “Sharma said.” Imagine historians dedicated to a certain region and like five historians in each of While this sounds like a lot of money, I’m confident the financiers / financiers are there, and we all know a lot of people who want this job even if it was just paid travel expenses.These teams are the core of Heroes World War II.

“People will do everything for money, but for me, it has nothing to do with money. It is about preserving these stories for future generations, “said Sharma.

All the veterans he interviews are combat veterinarians from Allied countries and he said their lives have very similar arcs: They were all born between 1915 and 1926, they all grew up during the Great Depression and they all have stories of what lives would have been without being at war.

“The most common topic is Pearl Harbor and how they heard about it. Most of them will tell you that the Pearl Harbor bombing was the catalyst for them to volunteer for military service, “Sharma said.” Then they will tell you how they came together, their time in combat and their adjustment. in civilian life.

“These veterans may have been angry at their experiences, but on the contrary they are grateful. These men had a hand in creating many of the civic organizations that still exist today. They wanted to make the world a better place. ”

Sharma said one veteran he interviewed is 104 and is still volunteering at his local Veterans Affairs clinic, and another gives Meals on Wheels even though he is in his 90s.

“They have an attitude of putting others in front of themselves, which is such a contrast to the ‘selfie’ generation I’m part of,” Sharma said. “They did not join the army and do not volunteer for recognition. They do it because it’s the right thing to do. ”

Sharma admits he was not a good student in high school and often skipped class to interview veterans. He did not go to college and does not earn a regular salary.

“This is my job. “My whole life is finding these veterans and interviewing them,” said Sharma.

He said he has been interviewed many times by TV stations and usually gets some coverage in the local newspaper, after which he will have more veterans to add to his list.

“I use Spokeo to get their names and addresses and phone numbers. I also have a directory of wounded war veterans from all wars and I have fenced off those of World War II. And veterans know other veterans, so word of mouth helps me find them, too, ”Sharma said.

Sharma said he does not have his own social media site, but he uses Facebook and YouTube only for his project. His nonprofit organization is called World War II Heroes, but many veterans do not like to be called heroes, so his YouTube videos are called “Legends of World War II.”

“If a Civil War veteran suddenly came back to life from the grave, all the media in the world would follow him, asking for an interview using the best equipment and the most fantastic cameras,” Sharma said. “What worries me is that we have this opportunity with World War II veterans. We should not wait until there is only one left to acknowledge their sacrifices and document them. “

