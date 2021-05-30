International student quarantine arrivals at Parafield Airport facility under new SA plan





South Australia’s Chief Public Health Officer has approved a plan to repatriate Adelaide international students by allowing them to serve a two-week quarantine at Parafield Airport, north of the city. Main points: A halt in international student arrivals has hurt universities and the SA economy

A new plan includes them quarantining at Adelaide’s Parafield Airport The opposition says more needs to be done to keep Australian arrivals safe Salisbury City Council has told ABC that existing buildings at the airport will be used to quarantine prospective students. Medi-CBD hotels will continue to be used for Australians returning as planned. International students have become a mainstay of state universities and a leading economic director of the Adelaide CBD. Last year, a plan to repatriate them quickly failed when the government faced a backlash over the slow process to repatriate Australian citizens to the country. This new plan has yet to be approved by the federal government. Parafield was Australia’s busiest airport in 2020. ( ABC News: Brant Cumming Salisbury Mayor Gillian Aldridge said she did not want to see COVID19 spreading from the structure, in the neighboring suburb, to which the Parafield herd had spread since November. “It’s really important that my community accepts that we as a council will do it [our] better work with the government to make sure they are safe, the community is safe, “Ms. Aldridge said. “This is our number one priority. “The key question is: Is it safe? We do not want it to enter our community and I am being told it will not happen.” Live updates: Read our blog for the latest COVID-19 pandemic updates Salisbury Mayor Gillian Aldridge says she wants to make sure the community is safe. ( ABC News: Sarah Mullins Students important part of economics A state government spokesman said Public Health Officer Chief Nicola Spurrier had approved the international student arrival plan because it met all Commonwealth protocols and requirements. “International students add so much to South Australia’s multicultural structure, along with the clear economic benefits to our CBD and our state at large, with every three students leading to job creation,” the spokesman said. “In 2019, almost 20,000 jobs were supported by international education, which is massive for our state “International education is an important part of South Australia’s economy, contributing over $ 2 billion in 2019, partly spent with our education providers, such as schools and universities, and also providing a boost to our sectors of retail, hospitality and tourism. “ Adelaide universities rely on international students for income. ( ABC News: Lincoln Rothall Opposition health spokesman Chris Picton said the plan was “incomprehensible”. “We know the risks, we know we need safer solutions like Howard Springs in the NT,” he said. “Incomprehensibly incomprehensible that we would create a quarantine structure only for international students and still rely on decades old hotels, poor ventilation for all other people returning to Australia from very high risk countries in the world . “If we can do it for the arrival of international students, then surely we can remove Australians returning from the hotel quarantine. “We have a situation where people are entering the hotel quarantine without COVID19 but are catching it within the hotel quarantine, which is completely unacceptable.” Parafield Airport was Australia’s busiest airport last year. Some flight schools operate from the airport and accommodation is available on site. What you need to know about coronavirus:

