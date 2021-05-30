Memories run away when the author and World War II veteran come together | tidings





TELFORD, Pa. – is a story from a story and a gift he continues to give. Yvonne Caputo wrote “Flying with Dad”, a book about her father’s account of World War II and his time spent flying the B-24. “Once the book was published, I just started meeting all these people who had some kind of association with my dad,” Caputo said. Which brought him to Joe Haenn, a 104-year-old World War II veteran living in Telford, Montgomery County. “He has been able to tell me things I would not have known about my father if we had not been connected,” Caputo said. Joe spent a lot of time in quarantine at his nursing home reading a ton. He read 120 pages of Flight with Dad in one landing. How is the way he spends time and reflects on it. “Still is still rough. I cry a lot when I read these books,” Haenn said. Although Joe did not know Yvonne’s father, he was very familiar with the B-24 with which he flew named Wabbit and the training mission went badly. Joe was an assistant crew chief at the time. “When they got off, they thought they could do it and they didn’t. It went to the bottom of the track and I broke the thing,” Haenn said. Joe has been able to remove all sorts of memories. “I tell you,” he paused. “It’s unbelievable what those crews went through. You just can’t imagine being up there in the air. You can’t do anything about it and they’re shooting at you. Unbelievable,” Haenn said. This Memorial Day, Joe wants to seem indebted to the men who failed. “I want them to remember those boys who gave them their freedom,” he said. Yvonne seeks to discover new surprises. “First and foremost, it is the gift of friendship,” Caputo said.







