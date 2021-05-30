Toronto FC to use international leave to determine Jozy Altidore’s future

Toronto FC says it plans to use the international break to determine the future of unhappy striker with star Jozy Altidore with the club.

News that the US representative was at odds with the TFC came out this week with ESPN reporting on Thursday that Altidore was told to train in addition to the first team after facing coach Chris Armas on the verge of substitution in the 70th minute of last weekend. 1-0 loss to Orlando City.

Due to international suspension, Toronto will not play again until June 19 after Saturday’s game at Columbus. Altidore was not listed in the club squad during the day of the game.

“While there was an incident we were not happy with at the Orlando match – and I know people would like more details – we will still use the international break to discuss the situation inside the country,” said general manager Ali Curtis. told the Canadian Press on Saturday.

“This conversation will be handled internally,” he added. “It will be a decision of the club. And it will include what I would say is the totality of the time Jozy has been with the club, such that we reach a resolution that is in the best interest of the club – and us moves closer to being in a position to win a championship. “

Previously the only comment the MLS club had made on Altidore’s situation was that it was an “internal matter we are keeping inside”.

Basically the club does not want to air his dirty clothes in public. But scheduled talks will determine whether Altidore stays or leaves. And Curtis made it clear that the discussion would involve more than the incident in the Orlando game.

Curtis declined to detail Altidore’s affair with the club.

“Importers it is important to have conversations and share with him our perspective from the club. We are open to hearing his perspective as a player,” Curtis said.

With Toronto training in Orlando due to pandemic-related travel restrictions and limited virtual capabilities, the club has been operating out of the public eye – until this week when news of Altidore’s break-up broke out.

Altidore is in his seventh season with Toronto, who signed him for a three-year contract extension in February 2019. He is making $ 3.6 million this season, according to the MLS Players Association.

Altidore, who has previously played in Spain, England, Turkey and the Netherlands, has spoken warmly in the past about his love for Toronto and his fans.

The strong striker ranks second in career goalscoring for Toronto FC with 75 goals in all competitions, second only to 83 after former Italian star Sebastian Giovinco. He ranks sixth in the club ranks with 160 appearances in all competitions.

“Jozy has been with the club for a long time, so we want to take the time needed to reach the right solution,” Curtis said.

Injuries and illnesses have limited the availability of Altidore this season. He has one goal in four league appearances (189 minutes) for Toronto, which was a poor 1-3-2 result in the MLS match before the Columbus match.

Altidore rarely talks to Toronto reporters, usually preferring to share through social media. But his teammates have spoken enthusiastically about his support and encouragement. And Armas, speaking to reporters, spoke to Altidore, citing his work ethic and commitment.

However, this is not the first time Altidore’s future with the club has been called into question. In January, U.S. national team coach Gregg Berhalter turned his head when he said “a number of clubs” had expressed interest in Altidore, citing him as one of the reasons why he was not playing in a future international friendly.

The TFC striker responded on social media, saying “Do not believe everything you read. The devil is working overtime.”

Altidore has scored 42 goals in 115 appearances for the US

In January 2020, Altidore criticized TFC for treating Captain Michael Bradley’s ankle injury.

In April 2019, he accused Toronto president Bill Manning of putting his ego ahead of the player’s well-being by banning a coach rated because of his association with Giovinco. An agreement was soon reached to bring the coach back into the game and Altidore apologized.

Altidore chose to pass the initial COVID closure last year at his Florida home, making a delayed entry into the Toronto camp north of the border after serving his required quarantine.

After the NBA and other teams were chosen not to play in late August last year on the eve of police shooting at Jacob Blake in Wisconsin, Altidore took place at the TFC game in Montreal for “personal reasons,” according to the coach. then Toronto Greg Vanney