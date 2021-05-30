The end of the Netanyahu era may be in the letters in Israeli political drama





Israel was embroiled in political drama Sunday over the imminent end of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s record as the country’s leader. After four non-final parliamentary elections in two years, a 28-day term for opposition leader Yair Lapid to form a new government ends on Wednesday, and media reports said he was close to forming a coalition that would ended Netanyahu’s 12-year tenure as prime minister. Lapid’s chances of success belong mainly to far-right politician Naftali Bennett, a decision-maker whose party Yamina has six key seats in parliament. Bennett, 49, was widely expected to announce, possibly by Sunday, if he would join Lapid, who leads the Yesh Atid party. But first, Bennett will have to rally his party lawmakers by joining what Netanyahu’s opponents have described as a “change” government that includes factions from the left, center and right. Still without a parliamentary majority after the March 23 election that ended in a stalemate, such a diverse group could be fragile and would seek outside support from Arab members of parliament whose political views differ greatly from those of Yamina. Bennett has maintained public silence in recent days, with party chief Likud Netanyahu sparking speculation that his term was about to end in a tweet and video on Friday. “Real Alert,” he wrote, warning that a dangerous “left” administration was on paper. Yamina announced late Saturday that Bennett would meet and update its lawmakers on Sunday, following reports that he had agreed on a deal in which he would serve first as prime minister before surrendering to centrist Lapid. A former defense minister, Bennett has changed course before ousting Netanyahu, 71, a right-wing leader in power since 2009 and now on trial for corruption allegations he denies. With a deal with Lapid widely reported to have been finalized shortly before fighting broke out on May 10 between Israel and Gaza militants, Bennett said during the fighting that he was abandoning efforts to form a coalition with the center and the left. But a ceasefire is holding, a recent wave of street violence in Israel between Arabs and Jews has collapsed, and a Lapid-Bennett partnership could get back on track. However, Israeli political commentators were not taking anything for granted. “The government of anti-Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s change is not yet a done deal,” political columnist Yossi Verter wrote in the left-wing Haaretz newspaper on Sunday. “It is premature to open the champagne and also too early to put on the bag,” he said, asking if Yamina lawmakers could resist pressure from the right against a deal with Lapid. If Lapid, 57, fails to announce a government by Wednesday, Israel’s fifth election since April 2019 – a prospect Bennett has said he wants to avoid – is likely. Our standards: Principles of Trust of Thomson Reuters.

