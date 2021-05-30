Haryana extends the block until June 7; Stores Allowed to Open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. – India News, Firstpost

The latest Coronavirus updates: CM Manohar Lal Khattar said, ‘Educational institutions will remain closed until 15 June. The night’s order will continue from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. ‘

Coronavirus Latest updates:Haryana Manohar chief minister Lal Khattar said the state government will implement the blockade across the country by June 7th.

“Shops can now operate from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Shopkeepers must follow the couple’s formula. Educational institutions will be closed until June 15. The night police will continue from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. morning, “he said.

The Center has asked the states and territories of the union to initiate legal or administrative action against the institutions that are providing packages for Covid vaccination in cooperation with hotels contrary to the prescribed instructions.

In a letter to all states and UT, the additional secretary of the Ministry of Health Manohar Agnani said that he has received a notification from the Ministry of Health of the Union that some private hospitals are providing packages for COVID-19 vaccination in cooperation with several hotels, which is contrary to the guidelines issued for the Covid National Vaccination Program.

“Necessary legal and administrative action should be taken against such institutions. Therefore, you are also required to monitor and ensure that the national vaccination vaccine is carried out according to the prescribed instructions,” he added.

India, struggling with a second exponential wave, reported the lowest number of youth COVID-19 cases since 13 April. According to the Union Ministry of Health update, over 1.65 lakh new cases were reported in the last 24 hours that ended Sunday morning.

Many states like Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and Goa have extended the blockade caused by COVID or other restrictions from one week to two weeks from Monday, while some of them like Delhi, Madhya Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh have announced some relaxation in border.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday announced the extension of the closure until June 9, while the Puducherry government also decided to extend the blockade until June 7. Tamil Nadu has already extended the block until June 7th.

“Although the prevalence of the disease is falling sharply in the state, we have not yet reached a stage to remove the restrictions. The connection will continue in all districts from May 31 to June 9,” Vijayan said.

Kerala has been under blockade since May 8 after a rapid rise of coronavirus rastet.

Under the new blocking guidelines, several concessions will be granted to carry out essential activities. All industrial institutions (including coir, cashew, etc.) can operate with a minimum of employees not more than 50 percent of total power.

Banks will be open on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays with extended hours until 5pm. Shops selling educational books, wedding textiles, jewelry and shoes will be open until 5pm on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Small sales will be allowed on parcels, following the COVID protocol.

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said the issue of extending the blockade may not arise if the public cooperates and there is a decline in COVID-19 rastet.

These would be the factors that would determine the state government’s decision on the blockade, which will continue until June 7th.

The Maharashtra government has extended restrictions such as the blockade, which took effect on April 14, for another 15 days. They would end on June 1st.

The Goa government on Saturday decided to extend the ongoing “coronation curfew” by another week until June 7.

Scaled working hours, frequent testing and monitoring of COVID appropriate conduct will mark the resumption of production and construction activities as Delhi opens partly from Monday, although other blocking restrictions continue until 7 June.

Workers and permitted workers in manufacturing units and construction sites will be required to maintain e-passages for movement during the continuous blockade that has been extended by a week by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA).

Although the Madhya Pradesh government has approved a phased unblocking of “crown discount” restrictions starting June 1, the weekend closure will continue to be in force across the state, said Prime Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

There will be separate sets of unlock instructions for the sites they have COVID-19 the positivity rate above five percent and below 5 percent, he said.

Chouhan said cultural, political, social, sports, fairs and entertainment activities will not be allowed. He said schools, colleges, educational institutions, cinemas, shopping malls, theaters, auditoriums and picnics will continue to be closed.

In Andhra Pradesh, one month COVID-19 restrictions in Tirupati and the entire Chittoor district will be further intensified and extended for two weeks from 1 to 15 June depending on COVID-19 rastet.

Following a COVID review meeting, Deputy Prime Minister K Narayana Swamy, Ministers P Ramachandra Reddy and M Goutham Reddy told reporters that the existing 18-hour daily siege restrictions would be increased to 20 hours and extended until June 15.

The Himachal Pradesh government had extended on Friday coronavirus curbs until June 7 but announces relaxations, including increase in store opening hours

In the Northeast, most states have extended curbs.

The Nagaland government has extended the full blockade in the state until June 11th. Arunachal Pradesh will continue with the blockade in seven districts of the state until June 7, while the Manipur government has extended the curfew in seven districts until June 11.

The Mizoram government on Saturday extended the ongoing blockade in the area of ​​the Aizawl Municipal Corporation for another seven days until 4 a.m. on June 6.

The Meghalaya government has extended the total blockade in the East Khasi Hills district by another week.

The only day grows on coronavirus cases in India were recorded at 1,73,790, the lowest in the last 45 days, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases at 2,77,29,247, according to Union health ministry data updated Saturday morning.

Daily positivity fell further to 8.36 percent, remaining below 10 percent for five consecutive days, while the weekly positivity rate fell to 9.84 percent, she said.

The death toll rose to 3,22,512 with 3,617 daily deaths, data released by the ministry showed at 8am.