Private hospitals cannot connect to hotels to offer vaccination packages, the Center says





Centers on Saturday said private hospitals could not provide coronavirus vaccination packages in co-operation with hotels, as it is against prescribed guidelines. In a letter to the states, the Center added that legal action should be taken against such institutions. The health ministry said in its letter that the vaccines could only be administered in governments and private inoculation centers and in workplaces, community centers, panchayat bhawans, schools, colleges and nursing homes on a temporary basis. In addition, there is no other way to get vaccinated under the national Covid vaccination program, so vaccination in star hotels is against the guidelines and should be stopped immediately, the government added. # Unite2FightCorona The Ministry of Health writes to States / UTs in some private hospitals providing packages for # COVID-19 Vaccination in cooperation with several hotels.

He says he is against the guidelines issued for the Covid National Vaccination Program. pic.twitter.com/qum9SqOJtW – Ministry of Health (@MoHFW_INDIA) May 29, 2021 The center directed officials in the states to ensure that inoculation was carried out according to its instructions. The letter from the health ministries came amid complaints about acute shortages of vaccines by states. On Saturday, Delhi Deputy Prime Minister Manish Sisodia asked how private hospitals were vaccinating even though the Center told states there were no stocks. Meanwhile, Aam Party leader Aadmi Raghav Chadha wrote on Twitter an luxury hotel advertisement of a vaccination package, which included meals and clinical consultations. On the one hand, the Central Government [government] has not provided a shortage of vaccines in the private sector with vaccination packages in luxury hotels, he added. On the other hand, the State Govt run the vaccination centers which offer free doses are closed due to the unavailability of vaccines. On the one hand, Central Govt has not ensured a shortage of vaccines in the private sector – with ‘vaccination packages’ in luxury hotels. On the other hand, the State Govt run the vaccination centers which offer free doses are closed due to the unavailability of vaccines.#VaksinimiGhotala pic.twitter.com/DdV35eHL8b – Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha) May 29, 2021 India has been struggling to contain a second massive wave of coronavirus disease, which has overloaded the country’s health infrastructure. Some states are facing acute oxygen shortages, doses of the Covid-19 vaccine and medication. On Sunday, India registered 1,65,553 new cases of coronavirus, bringing its number of infections to 2,78,94,800 since the pandemic outbreak in January last year. The number of places rose to 3,25,972 while it recorded 3,460 deaths in the last day. Lack of vaccine doses has severely reduced India’s indoctrination. Some countries are seeking to provide vaccines through global tenders or by contacting producers directly. Some administrations complained that global vaccine manufacturers had refused to coordinate with them. On Friday, the Center announced that everyone in India will be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 by the end of 2021.







