‘Killer robot’ crashes human target in Libya without any order, claims UN report, Technology News





Are killer robots the next threat facing humanity? A United Nations report claims that a killer drone crawled and ended up a human being without instructions to do the same. In 2019, the United Nations had urged countries to ban killer robots. But the plea was dropped in 2018. The latest report by the UN Security Council Expert Panel on Libya claims that an autonomous armed drone fired a human target last year. The report was published in March 2021 in New Scientist and anticipates the dangers posed by militarized technology capable of making autonomous decisions. The attack was carried out by “Kargu-2”, a quadcopter drone made by STM, a Turkish military technology company. How did the robot kill people? The disaster occurred during a conflict between Libyan government forces and a faction led by Khalifa Haftar, commander of the Libyan National Army, The Star reported. It is said that Kargu-2 was built with an explosive charge and could be used for suicide attacks. The drones were operating in an autonomous manner which did not require human moderation because such a weapons system does not require data links between the operator and the ammunition. This basically means that the killer robots made the decision to attack independently. Read also: 30 countries support clear ban on ‘killer robots’: Report What does the world say? But many experts believe that the ability of drones to attack humans indicates the dangers posed by such autonomous weapon technology. In 2020, Human Rights Watch called for caution with such technology and urged countries to enact laws against killer robots. 30 countries supported the plan to completely ban autonomous weapons, or as they are more commonly called – killer robots, revealed a report by Human Rights Watch released in August 2020. According to the report entitled “Stopping Killing Robots: Positions of Countries in Stopping Fully Autonomous Weapons and Maintaining Human Control, more and more countries are recognizing the need to stop killing robots, officially categorized as the deadly system of autonomous weapons. A coalition of 161 NGOs including HRW has called for a complete ban on such weapons since 2013. “Weapon systems that select and include targets without significant human control are unacceptable and must be prevented,” HRW said.

