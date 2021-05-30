Taking the shine from Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modis coming second in 2019 with a bigger mandate in the promise of a new India raised hopes for the launch of economic reforms and a more muscular approach to addressing the issues starting with the riots in Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan and China.

However, the first months of Modi 2.0 witnessed rapid activity in addressing the main Hindutva constituency with legislation on the “triple talaq, the sudden reading of Article 370 giving Jammu and Kashmir special status and reducing the state to two territories. of the J&K union and Ladakh enthused the loyal BJP voter.

The second session of the Modi 2.0 Parliament saw the government push for the Citizenship Change Act that seeks to grant Indian citizenship to religious minorities persecuted in Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh while ignoring strong protests from opposition parties. A large number of BJP supporters hoped that Modi would administer the bitter bill of privatization of economic reforms, disinvestment, labor reforms, banking reforms in the first year. But before the newly elected government took office, it faced a pandemic that brought the world to a standstill.

Read more: PM Modi’s rating drops due to ‘ineffective treatment’ of Covid-19

Modis’s efforts to push economic reforms amid the pandemic have had the opposite effect on agricultural reforms brought by farmers on the streets, labor reforms seem to have stalled and the Amended Citizenship Change Act of 2019 is in an ambiguity with the rules will not yet be framed. The prime minister strongly supported agricultural reforms by speaking out strongly in their favor even when his ministerial colleagues tried to reason with farmers’ unions to cancel their siege of the capital’s borders.





As negotiations dragged on for weeks, the government which had happily pushed for reforms suddenly appeared ready to keep them in cold storage too much for the grief of its supporters. The government’s willingness to suspend the laws it passed through Parliament in a sign of resistance betrayed Modis who carefully nurtured the image of a tough leader. The same has been the case with labor reforms as the government seems eager to announce the rules of the four labor codes that signed 44 archaic labor laws to enforce them.

A brief glimpse of this way of self-correcting governance was also seen during the first term when Modi allowed the land purchase law introduced as an Ordinance to pass in the face of opposition. However, these corrective steps either in relation to land laws or farm laws could have been avoided if there had been adequate consultation with stakeholders before bringing about major changes.

The prolonged Covid-19 pandemic, especially the second raging wave that left citizens hunting for hospital beds and medicines, gasping for medical oxygen and those dying endlessly for the latest rites, have shed light on the image of the administrator of stern of Modis. In tackling the pandemic, the government which was content with self-praise Modi hai toh mumkin hai suddenly seems to be seeking answers and is making one mistake after another.

Within weeks of declaring India as the world pharmacy, the government was clearing the world to provide vaccines for the vaccine it was stuttering due to shortages.

The government’s acumen in decision-making also seemed weak when it succumbed to the opposition’s request to open vaccinations for the 18-44 age group knowing full well that vaccines were in short supply. This speaks volumes about the government decision-making process in stressful situations.

The BJPs of the resounding defeat in the West Bengal elections have removed the aura of invincibility that Modi shook around. The poll result has raised hopes among the opposition to deny BJP in the 2024 rallies. With numerous tales of misery during the pandemic, with dead bodies coming to the shores of the Ganga beyond Uttar Pradesh and Bihar and reports of a non-existent system of health care as Covid-19 spreads through rural India, the Modi government or its absence is grim.

Never before in his seven years in office has Modi appeared so vulnerable as a politician and as an administrator. The opposition has turned the phrase Modi hai toh mumkin hai to get repeated pockets against the government for the situation in which India was during the second wave of the pandemic.

Similarities between Modi in seven and UPA in seven are inevitable. The UPA, under Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, battled allegations of corruption in the 2G spectrum split, coal block split, the Commonwealth Games, and no amount of reasonable arguments found in favor of critics or voters. The Congress leadership also allowed the UPA-II to leave with little effort made to steer the ship toward safety.

Read also: Center announces free education, health and scholarship plans for orphans from Covid-19

The challenges for BJP are huge, especially in Uttar Pradesh which goes to the polls early next year. Recent upheavals in the panchayat elections in Uttar Pradesh and Prime Minister Yogi Adityanath tackling the Covid-19 pandemic seem to negate the electoral gains the BJP hoped for by building the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Kashi, Mathura

Perhaps aware of the obstacles it may encounter in essential development issues, BJP seems to be quietly supporting the demand for the recapture of the temples in Kashi and Mathura which has long been on the saffron brigade’s agenda. An unfavorable verdict in Uttar Pradesh in 2022 could unlock BJP plans for a comeback in 2024. An immediate consequence of the unpopular UP verdict could be felt in neighboring Bihar, where the alliance with Prime Minister Nitish Kumars JD (U) is prepared delicately.

In its unbridled quest for supremacy, BJP has alienated its one-time coalition partners in addition to the larger opposition, which is now leaving no stone unturned to sew up the Modi government as it moves from one crisis to another while dealing with the pandemic .

Little by little, the opposition is trying to strip Modis of his credibility as a leader who is evident in the fall in his ratings of approval. However, even his most bitter critics are wary of Modi’s writing, which has the bizarre ability to pull off a crisis. Even though his approval ratings, according to Morning Consult, have dropped from a height of 84% on May 2 last year, to 64% on May 25, Modi still remains the most popular leader in the country.

Modi has a little over two years before India switches to election mode again for the 2024 polls in Lok Sabha. Will he build on the economic agenda such as GST, Bankruptcy and Bankruptcy Code, Interconnected Production Incentive Scheme, etc. to increase output and undertake bold banking reforms? Much of this depends on mitigating the pandemic by speeding up vaccination to reduce the chances of another wave of Covid-19 and the return of the economy to this fiscal. These twin gains, if achieved, could give Modit an elbow space to renew his credentials ahead of the 2024 election.

The next two years may define Modis’s legacy as an agent of change as he imagined himself to be or a person who went bad when faced with disasters brought about by a pandemic once in a century. Navigating the crisis posed by the pandemic, Modi must face a bold opposition which is watching and questioning his every move, an affirmative judiciary and the turn of public opinion. Criticism of Jharkhand Prime Minister Hemant Sorens after a phone call with Mod and West Bengal Prime Minister Mamata Banerjee bypassing a meeting with the Prime Minister to review the Yaas cycle are indications of the rough road ahead.

The immediate need is to provide a healing touch to the citizens, each of whom has bruised or been struck by the pandemic. Running the country by Covid is Modis’s biggest challenge which will determine how he will be remembered in the future.