Survivor in rape case brought to Bengaluru, police statement





Bengaluru police said the five people arrested in the case were part of a cross-border network of human trafficking and that the survivor was brought to India for trafficking.

A woman who was seen in a sexual assault video that went viral on social media has been brought to Bengaluru from Kozhikode in Kerala by Bengaluru police who are investigating the rape video case. The woman was sexually assaulted in the video and was sheltered in a guest house in Kozhikode. Police, who tracked down her whereabouts, brought her to Bengaluru and recorded her statement regarding the case. The case came to light after Assam police posted the video of the sexual assault on social media after it went viral and said they were looking for the first culprits in the video. The survivor and the five arrested defendants are believed to be all from Bangladesh. Police said the accused were part of a cross-border trafficking network of human beings and that the survivor was brought to India for trafficking. According to a report by Deccan Herald, the woman, 22, was brought to Bengaluru on Friday evening and taken to Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital for a medical examination. Following the tests, the woman’s statement was recorded by NB Sakri, Assistant Police Commissioner, Banaswadi subdivision, and a female police officer. A report by Hindu stated that the woman’s statement supports the information they had gathered from the accused during the interrogation. The accused is alleged to have run a forced sex work trade involving multiple states. The Hindu report further stated that all the accused are from Bangladesh and that the police were investigating how they were renting houses for their business in the city. The Deccan Herald report also says it is believed the woman was trafficked by the main suspect named Mohammed Babu Shaikh, aged 30, three months ago. The report added that the woman had lost her parents and had worked in Dubai and Mumbai before coming to Bengaluru. A senior police officer told the Deccan Herald that a financial dispute had developed between the woman and Shaik after which she moved to Kozhikode. The Shaikh had persuaded the woman to return, and when she returned, Shaikh and three other men brutally stripped her and gangmed her into the rented house in Kanakanagar in East Bengal on May 19 and 20. They filmed the brutal act on their phone. The video later went viral in Bangladesh and Northeast India, after which Assam police issued a surveillance notice. The report further stated that the other defendants were Ridoy Babo (25), Rakibul Islam Sagar (23) and Hakil (23). Two women, Nasrath and Kajal, were also arrested who were present during the incident and have been remanded in police custody until June 10.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos