Switching to renewables is no longer optional





Environmental activists celebrate the verdict in the case against Shell in The Hague. Credit:Bloomberg Two lawsuits last week, one with historical certainty and the other less clear, both signal that in pushing for renewables and away from fossil fuels, change is ready. Globally, the loss by Royal Dutch Shell in a landmark case in The Hague led by seven climate activist groups sent shockwaves through the fossil fuel industry. The court not only ruled that Shell should reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by 45 percent by 2030 from 2019 levels, but it found the company responsible for emissions from its customers and suppliers and said its activities accounted for a threat to the right to life as defined in the European Convention on Human Rights. Closer to home, eight high school activists claimed a partial victory last week in a class action brought on behalf of all Australian children when the Federal Court found that Federal Environment Minister Sussan Ley had a duty to take care not to causing youth harm from climate change. Loading

While Justice Mordecai Bromberg stopped issuing an order that would have prevented the minister from approving the Whitehavens Vickery Expansion Project in northern NSW, he said the mine approval would have a small but predictable impact on climate change. . Reiterating Shell’s verdict, he said it would increase the risk of catastrophic damage experienced by young people in the future. Whitehavens’s response was bullishly predictive, if contradictory, defending an ongoing role for high-quality coal in contributing to global efforts to reduce CO2 emissions. Shell got another touch, emphasizing investments in it instead billions of dollars in low carbon energy, including electric vehicle charging, hydrogen, renewables and biofuels. This was a wiser stance for the respected Dutch company, because it is no longer just environmental activists who are pushing the fossil fuel industry to address climate change. Institutional money is moving in that direction. According to The Wall Street Journal, assets in investment funds concentrated at least partially in the environment have reached almost $ 2 trillion, more than tripling in three years. Big money managers, he says WSJ, look at the opportunities for significant gains, and they also worry about the financial risks associated with climate change. A majority of investors in Chevron last week backed an incentive that forced the company to significantly reduce emissions by selling a lower amount of fossil fuels. ExxonMobil, too, has to face climate change after electing two climate-focused shareholders on its board following a campaign by an activist hedge fund. Earlier this month Macquarie Group announced it would complete its coal investment by 2024. The once conservative International Energy Agency now advocates no new coal mines. Last November, Fortescues Andrew Twiggy Forrest told the annual general meeting of miners that he planned to turn his company into a renewable resource company, owning and operating large-scale hydropower, geothermal, solar and projects. wind.

