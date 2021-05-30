The world’s first treatment Covid-19 has been approved by the UAE





The new treatment could reduce the number of Covid-19 victims by up to 85 percent A new highly effective treatment for Covid-19 has been approved by the UAE, making it the first country in the world to license and enable immediate patient use. Emergency use of Sotrovimab (Vir-7831) has been approved by the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP). According to Emirates News Agency (WAM) The drug, which has been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), offers the promising prospect of reducing hospitalization by more than 24 hours and fatalities by as much as 85 percent when administered to patients as an early coronavirus treatment. The first UAE country to adopt the new highly effective COVID-19 treatment authorized by the FDA for emergency use#WamNews https://t.co/XQNmq5nWOM – WAM English (@WAMNEWS_ENG) May 29, 2021 You may also like Soon Dubai Airports Covid-19 PCR test results will last only 3 to 4 hours Sotrovimab (Vir-7831) which is from GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) and Vir Biotechnology is a monoclonal antibody, for the treatment of patients aged 12 years or older with mild to moderate COVID-19 disease who are at risk of switching to hospital or death. . ‘ Dr. Abdul Rahman bin Mohammad bin Nasser Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention said: “Such a qualitatively new achievement would not have been possible had it not been for the willingness of the UAE leadership to address active pandemic, to attract and provide innovative drugs prove effective and efficient, and their adoption as treatment protocols. “ He continued: “The new drug will greatly contribute to speeding up patients’ recovery, reducing Covid-19-related deaths and hospitalization periods in intensive care units. It will also support the country’s efforts to conduct Covid-19 testing and vaccine administration, maintaining its leading position among the world’s most prominent countries, effectively tackling the Covid-19 pandemic. “ The UAE continues to attack ahead in its vaccinations. Currently the number of people who have had The Covid-19 vaccine in the UAE stands at nearly 13 million. Image: Getty

