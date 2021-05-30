Without the acceptance of foreign powers to bilateral negotiations, hostilities between Israeli and the Palestinian territories threaten to continue. The more parties have to be accommodated, the more complicated and unclear the reconciliation becomes. While some Muslim countries have it normalized connections with Israel to show that they understand this and do not consider Israeli-Palestinian relations unsolvable from the wide-ranging dialogue between Israel and the Islamic community, this may not in itself put the peace process on track.

Until recently, there were signs that long rivals Fatah AND Hamas can finally mediate a united Palestinian government. However, even if the tide did not change, progress would be slow if Hamas did not resist the militia and engage fully in political opposition. For such an event to materialize, external actors must be withdrawn from Gaza Strip and stop perpetuating the illusion that this Islamic project can somehow support itself and succeed in eliminating Israel.

The conjuncture is not all gloomy. with The Trump administration voted, Palestinian National Authority (PNA) has sought to reverse its diplomatic isolation and persuade President Biden to resume economic aid provided by his predecessor suspended in February 2019. Under the auspices of Egypts, it led thirteen rival Palestinian political movements, including Hamas, in coordinating the territories the first legislative and presidential elections in nearly fifteen years and adhering to the immediate release of all political prisoners. Although previous efforts made in 2011, 2014 and 2017, failed, this time, the respective parties managed to reach a consensus on the appointment of an electoral court with broad geographical and political representation to monitor voting and address unresolved disputes. though Mahmoud Abbas then chose to suspend elections, the consensus that had been reached by the various Palestinian factions was unparalleled and showed that they for the most part could work towards a common vision.

Most importantly, the concessions reportedly came not only from the moderates, but also from militant and uncompromising Hamas. Extending an olive branch to Mahmoud Abbas, the Palestinian leader since 2005 whose estimated popularity despite Hamas Ismail Haniya leaves much to be desired, the organization had agreed not to run in the presidential election. Furthermore, she joined the PNA letter to the White House, supporting it two-state solution and promising to respect international legal norms and peaceful popular resistance against Israel. Whether one believes these words or not, there is a slow shift in the Hamas paradigm from a Napoleonic insistence on a direct confrontation to a transactional approach that envisages overcoming its distrust of Fatah and unconditional hostility to Jerusalem. Since the latter considers Palestinian unity as a precondition for any constructive negotiations, this could facilitate military secession in the Gaza Strip, substantially accelerating the peace process and allowing for a comprehensive and inclusive resolution of the conflict.

The transformation of Hamas reflects the precarious socio-economic situation within its field. The United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) estimates that the Israeli operations in Gaza and the partial blockade imposed by both Egypt and Israel after the Gaza war have made it equivalent to 600% of GDP in Gaza to financial loss between 2008 and 2019. 82% of isolated areas are 2 million inhabitants unemployed by structure and depends on outside humanitarian aid. Hamas leaders themselves have complain publicly they were struggling to make a living. Worse still, Gaza is enduring one Epidemic of the drug Tramadol, with one in three residents likely to develop drug addiction. Hamas risks losing control of its power and turning to international financiers if these problems continue unabated, but the only solution available includes improving its relations with Israel and negotiating an end to the economic blockade.

Although despair predisposes Hamas to rethink its preferred methods of engagement, an unfortunate factor can undo these loophole transformations and prevent full-scale Israeli-Palestinian reconciliation. Some hostile foreign actors Turkey, Qatar, and Iran pay close attention to Gaza in their pursuit of political objectives and their multidimensional support for Hamas nurtures its traditional radical narrative and is responsible for the sharp rejection of the rapprochement between Fatah and Hamas that we have observed so far. Encouraged by outside sympathies, Hamas will certainly behave aggressively and continue to undermine regional politics.

For Ankara, local instability is a strategic asset against Israeli-Egyptian co-operation in Europe Eastern Mediterranean gas pipeline project, which is fueling Turkey’s fears of a geopolitical siege and exclusion from regional gas exploration. Thus, Turkey easily renounces Hamas’ incompatibility with the Turkish public, only 8% of which look favorably on the group, and allies of NATO countries, many of whom have labeled it as a terrorist organization. The headquarters of Islamic organizations is located in Turkey, with prominent members of Hamas obtaining Turkish citizenship and taking advantage of Recep Tayyip Erdogan inflammatory rhetoric against Israel.

While Turkish support for Hamas is mainly of a diplomatic nature, as Ankara avoids its exposure $ 5.5 billion trade relationship with Israel over excessive risks, Qatar has complemented its diplomatic support, illustrated in Doha the appointment of a permanent envoy to Gaza, with concrete donations and grants. In just six years, Qatar has been transferred more than $ 1.1 billion in Gaza to finance the construction of the power plant in the Gaza Strip and to help Hamas maintain its detailed bureaucracy. Iran has also been generous to Hamas, for example, by amplifying it monthly expenses for the organization by 500% between 2018 and 2019 and displaying the Hamas banner in Iranian military press conferences to highlight Tehran’s friendship with so-called regional Axis of Resistance.

The continued support of these countries only serves to prolong the destabilizing behavior of Hamas and the unforgivable suppression of the Gaza Strip in the name of a war that neither promises a victory nor presupposes a realistic vision and direction. Reconciliation between Israel and the Palestinian territories requires Hamas to be de-radicalized and immersed in key Palestinian politics.

However, more needs to be done for de-escalation across the region. Foreign powers must withdraw from the Gaza Strip. Seeing that Hamas support is problematic for all three of its main supporters, with Turkey and Qatar risking their necessary ties with the United States and Iran that must satisfy Syria at the expense of Hamas, the international community may have a chance. to pressure for their withdrawal. Reducing Hamas importance to the wider world would reinforce both Akordet Abraham, which have helped localize the Israeli-Palestinian settlement and reduce the number of stakeholders a possible resolution may need to meet, and will enable the formation of a uniform Palestinian front, with which Israel will finally be able to negotiate.