PDM announces new anti-govt machine

The Democratic Movement of Pakistan (PDM) announced on Saturday that it will resume a campaign against the government of Prime Minister Imran Khan with a new round of rallies from July 4th.

PDM President Maulana Fazlur Rehman told a news conference after an opposition coalition summit that Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif would contact other parties for a joint stance in the National Assembly on the budget.

Fazl, who is also the head of his Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) faction, unveiled plans for a series of public rallies from July 4th in Swat until Independence Day on August 14th in the federal capital.

“PDM has unanimously decided to start holding mass energy shows and mass contact in the country, with the first such show scheduled for July 4 in Swat,” Fazl, supported by Pakistan Vice President League-Nawaz (PML-N ) Maryam Nawaz, told reporters.

“The second energy show will be held on July 29 in Karachi, while the third show is scheduled in Islamabad on August 14,” he said, adding that on August 14, “we will think about issues” of the country. Kashmir and Al Aqsa Mosque.

He revealed that the alliance had authorized Shehbaz, in his capacity as leader of the opposition in the National Assembly, to host a meeting of all parliamentary parties in opposition to establish consensus among themselves on the issue of the federal budget.

Sharif has already held a dinner in honor of all opposition party leaders earlier this week on the issue, which was also attended by a Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) delegation, which split with the PDM. together with the Awami National Party (ANP)) after the Senate elections in March.

Asked at a news conference about PPP’s return to the alliance, Fazl said PPP was not part of the alliance and they did not discuss “this issue and this issue is not important enough to be discussed”. He said, “If they (PPP) want to return, they can approach the PDM.”

When further pushed for comments on Shehbaz’s desire to bring all parties together on one platform, Fazl said the alliance had handed over to Shehbaz the issue of building consensus among opposition parties on the budget issue. He added, “Shehbaz Sharif is the president of PML-N which is part of PDM but all decisions in PDM will be taken by consensus among its members.”

The PDM summit meeting was attended by leaders of eight parties, including the top leadership of the PML-N, in addition to Aftab Sherpao, Anas Noorani and others. Sardar Akhtar Mengal joined via video link.

The main PML-N leaders present at the meeting, chaired by Fazl, included Maryam Nawaz and Shehbaz Sharif. PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif and former Finance Minister Ishaq Dar joined the meeting via a video link from London.

The PDM rejected the “unilateral ordinance of electoral reform” and in particular denounced the suggestion for the introduction of electronic voting machines (EVMs). At the press conference, Fazl called the move “pre-poll manipulation.”

“PDM requests from ECP [Election Commission of Pakistan] convene a meeting of all political parties to discuss electoral reform and also draft a package by national consensus on this reform; that can be presented before parliament, “Fazl said.

“PDM has decided to wage a legal fight against illegal actions and government corruption. PDM has created a legal team, which will be led by Senator Azam Nazir Tarar while Kamran Murtaza will be its co-caller. “

The PDM leadership also discussed the regional security situation. Fazl said the PDM requested that a joint parliamentary session be convened, on camera if necessary, to explain the implications of defense and the impact on foreign policy.

“Parliament needs to be informed about the Doha agreement, its security and regional implications, the priorities of the new US administration. “Parliament should be informed whether Pakistan plans to lay the groundwork for US forces and, if so, the implication of this decision,” Fazl said.

He said PDM leaders condemned the attacks on journalists and decided to visit the residences of injured journalists. The opposition alliance also condemned the taking of poor people’s property in the name of clearing violations and buying them from the rich for real estate projects.

‘PPP non-issue’

Pouring cold water on the PDM unity efforts, Maryam categorically stated that the PPP was no longer part of the opposition alliance. “PDM is a completely independent forum and PPP is neither part of it nor my goal,” she said.

When asked where Nawaz Sharif stood on the ANP issue and the return of the PPP, she replied that the former prime minister had the same opinion as Fazl, adding that “a non-issue issue should not be dragged on again and again. ”

Asked about PML-N’s next course of action, she said that PPP recognizes Shehbaz as the leader of the opposition but added that PDM has its own strategy and its own parliament, therefore, the two should not be combined.

“If there is resistance in politics, there will be reconciliation. Conversations of power with powerful… do not speak to the weak. The moment you show weakness, your enemy will hit you hard, “she remarked.” You do not get anything on a plate … you have to fight for your rights, “she said.

The PML-N leader said media representatives and judges were being attacked in the country today. “It hurts [when someone’s] is punished for speaking the truth and writing the truth. “Raising your voice in such an environment is no small matter,” she added.

“We fought for politics, journalism and the judiciary. “The fight for our people has forced the undemocratic forces to withdraw,” she said. To another question, she said the PDM had the right to go to the people.