Etta Express three wins away from World Series News, Sports, Work

MARIETTA – Marietta College pioneers shared a pair of games Saturday at the NCAA Division III Regional Tournament in Don and Sue Schaly Field in Pioneer Park.

Now, their backs are against the wall.

The Pioneers (37-5) defeated North Carolina Wesleyan 6-4 in the first game of the day before removing a 2-0 decision for the more ranked Rowan later.

Marietta will now play Penn State-Behrend, who eliminated NC Wesleyan later in the day at noon on Sunday in an elimination game. If the Pioneers win, they will take another hit at Rowan at 3:30 a.m. Sunday. A win in that game would force a decisive game between the two teams on Monday.

“We have to hit,” said Marietta College head coach Brian Brewer, who noted that Nick Brown will start at the mound in Game One Sunday. “When you get to the tournament this day, you must have some offense.”

ROWAN 2, MARIETTA 0

Rowan left-back Eli Atiya was dominant.

The Profs initial shot threw eight closing interruptions, allowing five kicks and no walks while scoring five batters.

“He was great,” Tha Brewer. “He did a really nice job in the mix (his fields). We had a pretty good report for him, but he still executed his game plan. He is weak with breaking the ball and you just do not see him for an extended period of time. “Usually kids get tired, something happens and they start to lift him breaking the ball a bit, and he just didn’t do it.”

Atiya (9-1) gave the place closest to Zach Listro in the ninth. Listro walked with Drew Holderbach with an out, but rose around him to earn his seventh save of the season.

“It all starts in the mound and Eli did a good job for us,” said Rowan captain Mike Dickson. “He was really, really good today.”

The game’s only runs came at the bottom of the fifth as Rowan followed Marietta’s Gino Sabatine. With runners in the first and second and one out, the MC right-hander dived back-to-back batters to bring a run. Sabatine then released a free kick to Victor Cruz to make it 2-0, prompting Marietta to bring Dylan Albright off the stake. Albright put Alex Kokos in the center to prevent further injuries, but two runs ended up enough.

Marietta’s best chance to score came at the top of the third after Drew Wilkinson hit a top team but was thrown out trying to extend it to a double. However, Kail and Turner Hill pursued singles behind their backs to place runners in first and third with one away. Atiya, however, put an end to the threat when they got Damian Yenzi to play in a 5-4-3 double at the end.

“This was definitely a momentum changer.” Tha Atiya. “That was what we needed to turn the game around.

“If you give (Marietta) something to hit, they have proven to be very good. So we were just finding inside and out, taking our areas we want and the charges we want and just executing. “

Brewer regretted not being more strategic in that situation.

“I probably should have tried something there,” ai u ankua. “It was just early, and we got between the boys of the order (expected to grow). Typically, this year we let those middle boys hit.”

Sabatine (9-1) went 4 2-3 times, allowing two runs, two kicks and a pair of walks. He had a single attack. Albright and Griffin Malick teamed up for 3 1-3 inings relief without result. Wilkinson had two singles to lead Marietta’s work, which closed for the second time this season.

“It’s about walks and attacks,” Tha Brewer. “None of the teams did badly, but we walked three boys and hit two. They walked one guy and hit five. In a game like this, this is a big deal. “We just have to be a little better.”

MARIETTA 6,

NC Uesleyan 4

Doubling Wilkinson’s two runs in the sixth helped lift Marietta College to a 6-4 win over North Carolina Wesleyan in Saturday’s first game.

Holding back 4-3 going into the sixth, the Pioneers set a three-point lead. Zach Boyd led the ball with a double and later scored from the third in a Wesleyan error. Wilkinson’s two right-handers later in the start led to two more runs to give MC the lead for good.

“It was a crazy bat,” Marietta’s brief explained. “It was a strike call that was probably a little off the plate, but then I just refocused and did my job and got it right. I would not be able to do it even without the guys in front of me. ”

Isaac Danford (4-0) raised two relief interruptions to win. Sam Mathews emptied the Bishops for the last three starts of the game to earn his eighth year and 17th savings in his career. This moved him to second place with all-time in program history in just behind Kyle Lindquist (28).

“I love the ascent on the ninth moon,” Tha Mathews. “I like to close the game. I feel like I’m the best there. This is wonderful that I am (second in all times). “

Trent Valentine started for Marietta and crossed 3 2-3 times. He allowed five hits, two runs, one walk and hit five. Albright also raised the score 1-3.

Lefty Derrick Carter (8-2) took the loss for Wesleyan. He delivered six runs (five wins) in nine strokes with one walk and three punches. Daniel Thompson scored 2-3 releases without result.

Turner Hill energized the Pioneers early with a rush on the field, twice to the right. He came to score in Holderbach’s goal for two goals in the game to make it 1-0.

North Carolina Wesleyan opened the fourth top with three straight doubles to score two runs. Brad Pennington led with one in the left field before Jackson Hobbs found the field gap in the center left to level the game at 1-1. Davie Morgan gave the Bishops the lead with an attack coming in from the right after 70 minutes, but the ball went wide.

Marietta responded immediately to the bottom fourth. Logan Vietmeier left with a single and went to third base with back-to-back rewards. He touched the home plate at Trent Castle from right to right, and Castle stepped in on Jared Weiss’ only side to leave 3-2, the Pioneers.

Wesleyan took advantage of the first error of the season from attractive Marietta Brady Cottom in the fifth to regain the lead. With runners in the first and second and no departure, the Bishops attempted a double theft. Cottom’s throw in the third sailed to the left, allowing Drifton Padgett to score in the draw and Tyson Bass to come out in third. Bass went on to score in the deep sacrifice of Pennington’s sacrifice in the center to make it 4-3.

“We’ve been doing it all season,” Brewer said his team was failing an early deficit. “Obvious is definitely something we talk about a lot. What do good teams do? Good teams respond, and respond quickly, and good teams win games late. ”