International
SOU faces long road after World Series hurdles – Medford News, Weather, Sports, Latest News
Soft SOU ball
COLUMBUS, Ga. Five straight elimination games stand between Southern Oregon and a repeat national softball championship after Idaho College upset the strikers 6-4 Saturday in the semifinals of the NAIA World Series winners.
Center winner Hattie Hruza went 3-for-3 with two home runs, a doubles, three RBIs and three marked runs, pushing C ranked 1st in 15th place and No.4 (44- 17) in the second consecutive loss of No 1 SOU (50-6).
With Yotes crawling 4-3 at the top of the fifth, Hruza walked to charge the bases. The next goal, one-on-one striker Hannah Mikel, tried to control her pace in the first bid she saw from Gabby Sandoval, but made contact and threw a two-run shot just above the handle of SOU second base Hannah Shimek.
Yotes then added one more to a first and third steal game scored by Hruza.
C of I advanced to play Monday against the winner of a game between Oregon Tech and Madonna (Mich.). Whoever comes out of this with a win will have a place in Wednesday’s final and two kicks to win it in the double elimination tournament.
The Raiders’s journey through the elimination bracket begins at 10 a.m. Monday in Pacific Time against seed no. 7, Mount Mercy (Iowa) (38-16).
If they progress, they will need two wins on Tuesday to stay alive. And if they do, they will have to lift the winning champions twice on Wednesday.
Their loss to C i I marked the end of a taxing day that started at 10 a.m. local time with the resumption of their 6-1 win over Bethany (Kan.) Which was postponed to the fourth Monday night due to of rain.
Yotes who lost all four regular-season games to the Raiders in five steps each but eliminated them from the Cascade Conference Tournament three weeks ago greeted the SOU with a two-way home at the top of the second before donating to four Raider runs on three critical errors.
A walk in Tayler Walker and two shooting errors led to the SOUs starting first in the second. Pitcher Hannah McNerneys throwing error extended the third post and the Raiders capitalized as Riley Donovan tore a single with two runs to the left and Walker followed another RBI lined shot to increase them to 4-2.
But the Yotes formation, and a technique, was given to the pitchers of Raider Sandoval and Lauren Quirke. Quirke, the beginner, came out after allowing Hruzas the first direction home and releasing back-to-back walks to start the third.
Hruza struck the second, from the solo variety, against Sandoval to cut the SOUs to 4-3 in the fourth.
As in the win over Bethany when she missed a seven-season walk, Sandoval was interrupted about a dozen times by illegal field calls, the types of which had not been a problem during the seniors’ career spurred on by her footwork.
Her control suffered as she had three more walks in five relief starts, two of which preceded the micro gone forward.
C i Is Katelyn Wilfert also handled most of the game in relief to improve to 19-5. She suffered just two blows in 4 1/3 starts and escaped trouble in the seventh when possible link ties reached the base with one out.
The game was the first ever between the two CCC teams in the World Series.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]