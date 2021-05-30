Soft SOU ball

COLUMBUS, Ga. Five straight elimination games stand between Southern Oregon and a repeat national softball championship after Idaho College upset the strikers 6-4 Saturday in the semifinals of the NAIA World Series winners.

Center winner Hattie Hruza went 3-for-3 with two home runs, a doubles, three RBIs and three marked runs, pushing C ranked 1st in 15th place and No.4 (44- 17) in the second consecutive loss of No 1 SOU (50-6).

With Yotes crawling 4-3 at the top of the fifth, Hruza walked to charge the bases. The next goal, one-on-one striker Hannah Mikel, tried to control her pace in the first bid she saw from Gabby Sandoval, but made contact and threw a two-run shot just above the handle of SOU second base Hannah Shimek.

Yotes then added one more to a first and third steal game scored by Hruza.

C of I advanced to play Monday against the winner of a game between Oregon Tech and Madonna (Mich.). Whoever comes out of this with a win will have a place in Wednesday’s final and two kicks to win it in the double elimination tournament.

The Raiders’s journey through the elimination bracket begins at 10 a.m. Monday in Pacific Time against seed no. 7, Mount Mercy (Iowa) (38-16).

If they progress, they will need two wins on Tuesday to stay alive. And if they do, they will have to lift the winning champions twice on Wednesday.

Their loss to C i I marked the end of a taxing day that started at 10 a.m. local time with the resumption of their 6-1 win over Bethany (Kan.) Which was postponed to the fourth Monday night due to of rain.

Yotes who lost all four regular-season games to the Raiders in five steps each but eliminated them from the Cascade Conference Tournament three weeks ago greeted the SOU with a two-way home at the top of the second before donating to four Raider runs on three critical errors.

A walk in Tayler Walker and two shooting errors led to the SOUs starting first in the second. Pitcher Hannah McNerneys throwing error extended the third post and the Raiders capitalized as Riley Donovan tore a single with two runs to the left and Walker followed another RBI lined shot to increase them to 4-2.

But the Yotes formation, and a technique, was given to the pitchers of Raider Sandoval and Lauren Quirke. Quirke, the beginner, came out after allowing Hruzas the first direction home and releasing back-to-back walks to start the third.

Hruza struck the second, from the solo variety, against Sandoval to cut the SOUs to 4-3 in the fourth.

As in the win over Bethany when she missed a seven-season walk, Sandoval was interrupted about a dozen times by illegal field calls, the types of which had not been a problem during the seniors’ career spurred on by her footwork.

Her control suffered as she had three more walks in five relief starts, two of which preceded the micro gone forward.

C i Is Katelyn Wilfert also handled most of the game in relief to improve to 19-5. She suffered just two blows in 4 1/3 starts and escaped trouble in the seventh when possible link ties reached the base with one out.

The game was the first ever between the two CCC teams in the World Series.