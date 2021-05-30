Alabama Softball Provides Journey to the 13th Women’s College World Series





4 Alabama

them



50-7 1 Kentucky

uk



43-16 Results by periods Team 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E

Alabama

them

2 0 0 2 0 0 0 4 7 0

Kentucky

uk

0 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 5 0 W: Lexi Kilfoyl (13-3)

L: Grace Baalman (11-4)

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. Alabama Softball secured its 13th trip in the Women’s College series with a 4-1 win over Kentucky in Game Two of the Super Regional series. Crimson Tide will open the game at the Women’s College World Series on Thursday, June 3 against Fayetteville Super Regional winner Arkansas and Arizona. Game time and TV information will be determined at a later date. Alabama (50-7) took a quick 2-0 lead over Kentucky (43-16) in the first attack on a double double from Kaylee Tow . The Wildcats took a run back at the bottom of the second and remained 2-1 until Maddie Morgan erupted a home run with two runs over the right field fence to take the lead to 4-1. The lead was maintained thanks to Tide defense and a stellar departure from Lexi Kilfoyl (14-3), who won the full game with just one run on five shots with seven attacks. BY MURPHY PATRICK THE CHAIRMAN OF THE CHAIRMAN “It was a heck of a good weekend for us. I have so much respect for Kentucky; the players, the coaching staff. They are one of my favorite college softball teams. [Lexi] Kilfoyl was outstanding and we got two big kicks when we needed them. Usually this is the name of the game. We played an excellent defense. Taylor Clark AND Maddie Morgan did some great shows. “We did not make any mistakes and that was essential, because with a drop cannon you will have a lot of ground balls.” Main points Alabama will make its 13th trip to the Women’s College World Series, having previously made it to 2000, 2003, 2005, 2006, 2008, 2009, 2011, 2012, 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2019

Crimson Tide is now 24-13 at all times in the Super Regionals, including a 21-5 home record

Alabama has now won 11 of the 16 Regional Super Rounds in which it has played, including 10 of 11 at Rhoads Stadium

This is the eighth Regional Super Tide has won in two games

Alabama improves its current winning streak to 18 games, 16 of which have come as ranked enemies POINT SUMMARY T1 | Kaylee Tow exploded a double with two runs from the wall to the left (2-0, 0 out)

exploded a double with two runs from the wall to the left (2-0, 0 out) B2 | A Kentucky runner was caught in a loss but the runner from third scored in the player selection (2-1, 0 out)

T4 | Maddie Morgan hit a home run with two runs on the right field (4-1, 1 Off) TOM WOMEN COLLEGE WORLD SERIES PPR ADDITIONAL (OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLA.) Thursday, June 3 vs Arkansas / Arizona TBD For the latest team information, follow @AlabamaSB on Twitter, BamaSB on Instagram and Alabama Softball on Facebook. General athletic news can also be found on UA_Athletics on Twitter and Instagram and AlabamaAthletics on Facebook.

