Brexit News: EU taking advantage of former UK MEP split sounds alarm | Politics | tidings





The UK and the European Union are locked in a dispute over trade relations in Northern Ireland and there appears to be no end to the dispute. Problems remain with the implementation of the Northern Ireland Protocol – a mechanism set up to prevent a strong physical land border on the island of Ireland.

Legislation links Belfast to the EU regulatory framework and now effectively sets a trade border below the Irish Sea – separating Northern Ireland from the rest of the UK. European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen has refused to waver about the arrangements and this week said there was “no alternative”. However, a former Brexit MP has claimed that the bloc is overestimating border problems in order to take control of Northern Ireland. James Wells insists the scale of the issue in Northern Ireland is “small” in the grand trade scheme between the UK and the EU.

He insisted that many of the obstacles can be overcome with some easy regulations, such as controls in places far from ports and reliable merchant schemes. Mr Wells, a former head of trade and inflation at ONS, points out that trade flowing between Northern Ireland and Ireland is around 5 5 billion. That’s less than one percent of trade between the UK and the EU – which equates to around 50 650 billion. I said Mr. Wells Express.co.uk: “You can install light regulation in Ireland at the border. “It is not insurmountable, we could have done this, as I said, the fact that it is less than one percent of trade.

“Even if you did not have any regulations, the size of the problem you are talking about is small. “So, with some light adjustments, no border infrastructure, but some controls of countries far from the border and reliable schemes of traders, this really should not have been the problem that is. “And no problem, this was done deliberately by the EU and Ireland, not so much to punish us for Brexit, but to take advantage of Brexit and remove Northern Ireland.” Mr Wells also criticized the protocol for being implemented without the approval of both communities. He also argues in its current form that undermines the Union and the Good Friday Agreement. READ MORE MORE: Brexit Fury: Ireland burning as fishermen parted from British waters

The new round of checks at the ports of Belfast and Larne has been in place since January and has contributed to growing political unrest in Northern Ireland. Unionists and loyalist groups have taken to the streets in recent months amid fears that Northern Ireland is splitting from the rest of the UK. The Loyal Communities Council wrote a letter to the Prime Minister informing him that the group would withdraw its support for the Good Friday Agreement, a move Mr Wells described as an “extremely worrying development”. Brexit Minister Lord Frost and European Commission Vice President Maro She Sheefçovi janë are co-chairs of the EU-UK Joint Committee and are in contact for a solution. At the EU Council earlier this week, Ms Von der Leyen blamed the UK for leaving the European Union for current affairs in Northern Ireland. She insists the protocol is needed to protect the EU’s single market, but said the bloc would be “exploring practical solutions to help minimize outages”. DO NOT LOSE Brexit acquitted: Lord Heseltine’s claims to the EU were suppressed [INSIGHT]

The EU warned Switzerland could break 120 trade deals and pursue the UK [ANALYSIS]

GB News’ Neil Oliver Condemns Sturgeon for ‘Scotland Stupidity’ [VIDEO]

Ms von der Leyen said: “The beginnings are not easy, tensions are being felt around the entry, for example, of EU fishing vessels, or tensions exist without any doubt about the implementation of the Northern Ireland protocol. “And I think it’s important to reiterate that the protocol is the only possible solution to ensure peace and stability in Northern Ireland while protecting the integrity of the European Union’s single market. “If we see problems today we must not forget that they do not come from the protocol but they come from Brexit. That is why the problems exist. “Now it’s our common task with the UK to do everything we can to reduce tensions in Northern Ireland and that is why we are looking at practical solutions to help minimize disruptions to daily life in Northern Ireland. . “ Responding to the House of Lords, Lord Frost told colleagues: “I think it is extremely disappointing, despite everything that has happened.” He added: “The fact that there are more controls by the UK in Northern Ireland than there is in Rotterdam; that the European Union and the European Commission still have an attention to the absolutely real concerns of the people in Northern Ireland.”







