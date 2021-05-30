



38 minutes do not pass Wia dis photos come from, Reuters We call Wet some pictures, So far, Vietnam has registered several cases according to international standards Vietnam reveals that the Covid wey variant appears to be a combination of Indian and British variants and spreads rapidly by air, but so officials say. Vietnam Health Minister Nguyen Thanh Long described Saturday’s latest revelation as “very dangerous.” The dey virus changes all the time and most variants are not serious, but some adaptations make it know the virus spreads faster. Since the bull found Covid-19 for January 2020, the demon detects thousands of changes, in case they are called sabi pipo dey mutations. “Vietnam does not unveil new Covid-19 wey dey variant combines features of two existing wey comot variants from India and the UK,” Nguyen told a government meeting, according to Reuters news agency. I add that the genetic code of the virus knows may be known soon. According to experts, I know the version of scientists Covid-19 was identified to India last October – call B.1.617.2 – dei more transmitted than in the UK / Kent variant – also known as B.1.1.7. Research suggests that vaccines, such as di Pfizer and AstraZeneca strokes, are very effective against the di Indian variant after two doses, but we say that protection from one dose gets reduced effect. Evidence that shows no mutation in the coronavirus adaptation causes much more serious disease for many pipo. Like the original version, I know the risk still remains high for seniors pipo wey dey or getting important health conditions. For the most contagious and equally dangerous wey dey virus leading to more deaths for the population, never collect vaccines. Vietnam has not seen more increases in Covid-19 cases in recent weeks. More than 6,700 cases of coronavirus have been recorded since the beginning of the pandemic. From the number of data, more than half are registered since the end of April. Bull also records 47 Covid-related deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

