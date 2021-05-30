A 16-year-old boy drowned in a tank trying to save a pair who were in trouble on the last day of school before summer





A TEENAGER drowned in a tank while trying to save his friend who was struggling on the last day of school before the summer holidays. Sam Haycock, 16, jumped into the currents of the Ulley Reservoir, near Rotherham on Friday afternoon after seeing his friend fighting. 9 Sam, 16, drowned while trying to help his friend Credit: GoFundMe 9 The teenager wanted to help his friend who was struggling Credit: GoFundMe The 16-year-old did not hesitate even though he could not swim and a third boy called the emergency services. They rushed to the scene but were unable to save him. Theresa Glenn, a family friend, set up a GoFundme site to raise money, and with the permission of Sam Simon and Gaynor's parents, shared what happened. She said Yorkshire directly"There were three boys including Sam who jumped in and tried to save his friend. It is typical for him, he and his mom would do anything for anyone who needed help. "Obviously they are absolutely upset about what happened, but Gaynor is proud of what he tried to do and would appreciate that detail for the rest of her life. "It was his last day at Oakwood High School and they said to each other, 'I love you' when he left their home in East Dene. It was completely out of character for him as he was a 16 year old boy. ! "She told him to go back at 4pm and did not know where he was when he disappeared, but police were quickly surrounded to inform them of what had happened and Simon identified his son. "I have known Sam since he was four years old and he was a cheeky man with lots of friends. He just wanted to be liked and we will never forget him." 9 The tragic event happened on the last day of school Credit: GoFundMe 9 Emergency services can be found near Ulley Reservoir, near Rotherham Credit: MEN Media 9 The public was asked to evacuate the area as police and search teams performed their work Police were called to the scene, at the Ulley Reservoir, at 3pm on Friday. The call followed concerns that a teenage boy had gotten into trouble in the water, a police spokeswoman said. Numerous specialist search teams rushed to the scene, where they tried everything they could to find him. The public was asked to avoid the area as the teams performed their work. Police later reported the tragic news that a body had been found by divers. Theresa wrote on her fundraising page: "A good friend of mine tragically lost her son today. 9 The incident took place at Ulley Reservoir, near Rotherham Credit: MEN Media 9 A tweet from local police confirmed that a body had been found by divers in the Ulley Reservoir Credit: Twitter / @syptweet 9 Emergency services received a call at 3pm informing them of the fact that the teenage boy was in trouble. Credit: MEN Media 9 Numerous specialist search teams competed with time to try and save the teen Credit: MEN Media "I have decided thisGoFundmeup to show how we as a community and I as a friend will support you all during this frustrating time. "I have known Sam for at least five years. The first smile I got from him was when I got him a PG Tips monkey he had wanted for centuries. "He has loved me ever since. Many tears and smiles flowed today. Let us show this local family love and support during these difficult days. I will miss telling you, Sam. RIP the handsome boy."







