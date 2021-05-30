Private landlords in England on the cliff as eviction ban ends Renting property





Nearly two million private tenants fear they will not be able to find another property if they lose their home after the eviction ban is lifted, ministers are being warned. With the ban ending this week, the government is facing demands for emergency legislation to increase permanent protection for those trying to pay their rent as a result of the Covid pandemic. Councils are also warning of a homeless edge in the coming months if no action is taken, with a potential $ 2.2 billion bill for the state. Private tenants are the ones most at risk at the end of the ban, which has been steadily protracted amid concerns about building rent arrears during the crisis. Among private tenants in England who are worried about losing their home and who are already cutting back on heating and food to pay the rent, 72% are worried they will not be able to find another home in the future. The finding, from a Shelter homeless charity study, equates to about 1.9 million privately rented adults. Polly Neate, Shelter CEO. Photos: Martin Godwin / The Guardian He also found that, among the group, 47% had made unacceptable compromises to finance their rent, such as living away from family support or accepting poor conditions and overcrowding. Of all private tenants in England, 20% had to cut back on food or heating, compared to 8% of homeowners. Polly Neate, Shelters chief executive, said Covid had exposed a broken private rental sector. The end of the eviction ban is a day that many terrified tenants are scared of, she said. The coming months represent a frightening time for the hundreds of thousands of tenants who are in debt and are already cutting almost everything, including food, to pay their rent. They know they are hanging in their homes by a thread. The time is now coming for the government to stem the tide of evictions or face an even greater homelessness crisis. Last year, council figures suggested that nearly half a million households were at high risk of becoming homeless as a result of the economic impact of the coronavirus crisis. During the pandemic, roughly 37,000 sleepwalkers and homeless people were helped to shelter. The Local Government Association (LGA), charities and Labor are teaming up to call on ministers to fulfill a manifesto commitment to end innocent evictions, which allow landlords to evict tenants without giving a reason. The LGA also wants permanent increases in universal credit and housing benefit, an immediate review of the impact of benefit limits during the pandemic, and more funding to help councils deal with housing. David Renard, Tory leader of Swindon council and spokesman for LGAs houses, said the government had the right to decide to ban evictions and enforce evictions, from the beginning of the pandemic. He provided life security to families at risk of losing their homes. We also understand that the ban may not last indefinitely. However, lifting the ban will leave some families on the edge of the cliff to become homeless. This is why it is essential that we ensure that a supportive security network exists. Lucy Powell, secretary of shadow housing, said the increase in evictions when the ban is lifted could cost taxpayers $ 2.2 billion if they were at risk of being homeless for a year. It is seeking emergency legislation to give tenants greater protection. The government is deliberately going into an eviction crisis, she said. The housing secretary promised that no one would lose his home as a result of the crisis, and he must make that commitment.

