25 new Covid-19 cases in S’pore, including 19 broadcast locally, Singapore News & Top Stories

25 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore, including 19 broadcast locally

SINGAPORE – There were 25 new cases of Covid-19, including 19 in the community, as of noon Sunday (May 30), the Ministry of Health (MoH) said.

Six of the community cases are currently unrelated.

13 others are related to previous cases. Eleven had already been quarantined.

There were also six imported cases who were placed on notice of stay at home upon arrival in Singapore, the ministry said.

Five are Singaporeans or permanent residents returning. There were no new cases in workers’ dormitories.

The new cases bring Singapore to a total of 62,028.

More details will be announced Sunday evening.

Four children and a woman who are family members of an infected cleaning supervisor were among eight new coronavirus cases linked to the Hong Ye Group on Saturday.

The new cases from the same house are an eight-month-old girl, a one-year-old boy, two girls – aged seven and nine – who are students at Boon Lay Garden Elementary School and a 32-year-old housewife.

They are family members of a 30-year-old Singaporean man employed by Hong Ye Group as a cleaning supervisor at Changi Business Park. His infection was confirmed on May 23rd.

The Hong Ye Group now has 17 cases.

The MoH said on Saturday that the eight-month-old girl does not attend any child care institutions. The one-year-old attends Little Explorers Cove @ Boon Lay and was last at the center last month.

The two elementary school students were last in school on May 18th.

The children and housewives were identified as close contacts of the cleaning supervisor and were quarantined last Monday.

The MoH said the housewife developed a fever last Sunday but did not seek medical attention.

The baby girl had a fever the next day, the two elementary school girls had a fever last Wednesday, and the one-year-old had a fever last Thursday. Their symptoms were not reported.

Five cases were tested for Covid-19 last Thursday during quarantine and the results came back positive the next day. Their serology test results are pending.

A third elementary school student is also affiliated with the Hong Ye Group. 13 years old, she is from Xinghua Elementary School and was last in school on May 18th.

The two remaining young patients added to the group were a 58-year-old Singaporean housewife from the same home with another Hong Ye Group cleaner who had tested positive last Wednesday; and a 47-year-old Singaporean part-time cleaner who works at Abba Maintenance Services.

Meanwhile, a 40-year-old Rosyth school teacher from Singapore was one of four unrelated community cases confirmed Saturday. She was last at school on May 18th.

She had a blocked nose last Tuesday and a runny nose last Wednesday and sought medical treatment at a general practitioner clinic last Wednesday.

She underwent a rapid antigen test (ART) and a polymerase chain reaction test the next day and was isolated immediately when her ART result came back positive, the MoH said. She had a fever the day she was isolated.

She is fully vaccinated – she received her first stroke on March 13 and the second on April 3.

The other unrelated cases were a 49-year-old executive in the Eng Soon Chair and Table Hire Service who had worked from home; a 33-year-old Malaysian kitchen assistant at Hua Zai Eating House; and a 23-year-old Malaysian chef at West Grill Station (Anchorvale).

The MoH also identified a new group on Saturday after linking cases with a 49-year-old permanent resident who is a manager at Success Consultancy, bringing the total number of cases in this group to four.

The three cases reported Saturday that were added to the group are all Indian nationals. All three men sought medical treatment after showing symptoms and serology test results are pending.

One of the men also works at Success Consultancy, while the other two are an IT engineer at AXA Go Singapore and an engineer at GlobalFoundries.

There were 37 groups open until Saturday.

Another inmate at the Changi Prison Complex was confirmed to have Covid-19 on Saturday as two new patients were linked to the Jem and Westgate group, bringing the total number of cases in these groups to 14 and 62, respectively.

The clusters linked to delivery officers at Chevy’s Bar and Bistro and McDonald each had a new case, bringing their total number of cases to five and 19 respectively.

In all, the MoH confirmed 23 community cases on Saturday.

There were 10 imported cases who were placed on notice of stay at home upon arrival in Singapore, the MoH said. Five of the imported cases are Singaporeans or permanent residents.

No new cases were reported from workers’ dormitories.

Overall, the number of new cases in the community has dropped from 199 two weeks ago to 138 over the past week. Unrelated cases in the community have also dropped from 48 to 23 for the same period.

Singapore has had 32 deaths from Covid-19 complications.



