Top 12 Reasons to Consider Reviewing Your Income Tax Returns

1. If you are a director of a private or public limited company or a person (OPC) and you have not reported the same to the ITR:

A Director as defined in the Companies Act 2013 must disclose all of his / her directorate in his / her individual ITR as mandatory information in the prescribed ITR Form. The column details that are required to be filled in are the Name of the Company in which you are a Director, Company Type, Company PAN, Regardless of whether the company shares are listed or unlisted and most recently your Director Identification Number (DIN).

A Director may be an Independent Director, Appointed Director, Alternate Director or Additional Director or any other Director as designated by the company.

Say Mr. X is a Director in 10 Companies that he should disclose the details of being a Director in all 10 companies as a mandatory requirement of the Income Tax Department.

2. If you are a shareholder of any share of the unlisted company and have not reported the same to the ITR.-

Income Tax has announced in its form to provide all the details of the unlisted shares on your ITR form that will be disclosed and that you have kept. The form asks you for details such as company name, Company Type, Company PAN, Balance Sheet of such shares of the company, shares purchased during the year, shares transferred during the year, closing of such shares of the company.

For example: Mr X bought shares of Paytm which are not currently listed or Chennai Super Kings (CSK) out of market transactions he / she will have to disclose the same in its ITR. Taxpayers who have started their start-up companies, incorporated into new companies holding unlisted shares, must report the same to their individual ITRs.

3. If you have a stock trading business.-

Although there are 4-5 active stock trading accounts in India as reported by regulatory agencies, very few people declare income from stock trading activities. To the same end, the Government of India has imposed the compliance burden on each Depository (CDSL & NSDL) who are now responsible for reporting any stock transfer activities that may involve the sale or purchase or transfer of any securities. such as Mutual Fund Units, Shares, Registered Shares, Bonds, Borrowings, Preference Shares or any other class of securities as notified, which will also be reflected in your 26AS.

The stock trading business can include day-to-day transactions such as speculative business, futures and options trading, securities trading. If you have not reported stock trading transactions for FY 2019-2020 in the Balance Sheets and under reporting your earnings, henceforth especially from FY 2020-2021 these transactions are being reported by the Depositary who may obtain you a Tax Notice on Income as some of your holdings will be part of your Open Shares as shares or securities For FY 2020-2021 which you have not reported in previous ITR fillings.

So you may need to provide clarification to the Tax Department.

Many housewives who have PAN and do stock trading business should consider looking at 26AS and the tax liabilities that come due to them.

4. If you have invested in stocks and keeping them in your long-term portfolio-

A person who holds shares in his bull and does not report his profits and losses should be careful to present all information in a proactive manner as now the Government of India has set the compliance burden for each Depository (CDSL & NSDL) who are now responsible for reporting any share transfer activity that may involve the sale or purchase or transfer of any securities such as Mutual Fund Units, Shares, Registered Shares, Bonds, Borrowings, Preference Shares or any other class of securities as notified, which will also be reflected in your 26AS.

Your submissions will help you classify your gains or losses in identifying long-term and short-term gains or losses that can be further taxed and carried forward accordingly. So it would be better to review your FY 2019-20 reflecting your stock transactions, as FY 2020-21 onwards your depositor will report all sales and purchases.

5. If you are a partner in a partnership firm and did not discover the same thing when registering the ITR individual

Income tax payments often do not report their partnership details which are required on the ITR form. As you sign up for the Partnership Act and receive the PAN for the same, the TIN (Tax Information Network) also considers the PAN and aadhar of each partner as provided in the act. So the Income Tax Department has information about your ITR Partnership Firm that you have not disclosed your partnership details as required to be reported.

Schedule If details need to be provided, which requires the following information S. No, Firm Name, Firm PAN, If Firm is Audited, If Section 92E Applicable, Firm Profit Percentage, Profit Amount Shares in the Firm, Closing Capital Balance in the Firm on March 31st.

6. If your reported GST and Income Tax records change under 26AS

A business person must ensure that the supplies of his / her external business as reported in the GSTIN are in accordance with the profit tax turnover. Any change in reported supplies and income tax turnover may lead to the issuance of the Notice by the departments.

7. If your discounts are not properly requested –

Discounts in connection with Chapter VI A which provides investment-related discounts medical expenses discount u / s 80C 80D series discounts and 80 / EE home interest deductions, interest paid for the purchase of an electric vehicle u / s 80EEB, interest on 80DTB FDR / s discounts for seniors. Properly claiming these deductions in consultation with tax experts can even give you tax refunds.

8. If you have not reported Excluded Income Details

Taxpayers often forget to disclose their tax-free income such as PPF Interest, EPF Interest, Dividend Income (now Taxable), other allowances and exempt conditions, profits from partnership firms, Income that falls into the category of excluded under Section 10 of the Income Tax Act, 1961

9. If you have not provided accurate details of Agricultural Revenue

In case your Agricultural Income is Rs 5 Lacs (Net) or more during the reporting period you are required to provide additional details which are S. No., County Name together with Pin Code in which the agricultural land is located, Measurement e Agricultural Land in Acre, Regardless of whether agricultural land is owned or leased, Whether irrigated or rain-fed agricultural land.

10. If you have not provided the details of the Income of your Spouse, Minor Child, etc. Club. In the sense of Section 64 of the Income Tax Law, 1961

Any income generated by the spouse through the transfer of income or your minor child in the form of interest or other forms of income must first be combined with the income of the transferor. Schedule IPS on your Income Tax forms requires you to submit S.No., Person Name, Person PAN, Person Aadhar Number, Relationship, Amount in Rs and Head of Income in which it is involved.

11. If you have not reported Investments made in Infrastructure Funds, Real Estate Infrastructure Funds, etc.

We have recently seen many Invitations and REITs listed in the secondary markets. Subscribers of these units Invitations and REITs are required to report information under the PTI Schedule (Revenue Transaction Details) from the business trust or investment fund under section 115UA, 115UB.

Details required in this schedule are Sl., Investment covered by section 115UA / 115UB, Name of Business Trust / Investment Trust, Business PAN Trust / Investment Trust, Sl, Head of Revenue, Current Year Income, Share of Current Year Losses distributed by investment fund, net income / loss, TDS to such amount of income, if any.

Subscribers to IndiGrid InvIT, IRB InvIT, PowerGrid InvIT, Brookfiel REIT, Embassy Office, Mindspace REIT and other private INVIT & REIT’S must report at this special time.

12. If you have not reported all your bank accounts whether they are current, savings or dormant

– A person must disclose all his bank accounts whether savings or current accounts in ITR. He / she may have to choose in which particular account he / she wants to receive the tax refund.

cONcluSiON

A person submitting an ITR should be diligent enough to request all of the above information and present it correctly to the department in complete honesty. While the Revenue Tax Department has recently signed multiple data sharing agreements with regulatory bodies like SEBI (India Securities Exchange Board), MCA (Ministry of Corporate Affairs), GSTIN (Network of Information on Taxes on Goods and Services), CBIC (Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs) to capture maximum information about taxpayers and to link the information provided by them to find any discrepancies that could lead to the issuance of Notices to Taxpayers.