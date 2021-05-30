



As Delhi prepares open graduallyfrom tomorrow (May 31st), Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava held a review meeting with senior police officers to draw up plans and arrangements to avoid crowding people in the streets and markets as people will start leaving their homes. The national capital has been under blockade since April 19 to contain and combat the spread of the Roman coronavirus. During Saturday’s meeting, Shrivastava instructed DCPs and other officials to keep an eye on criminals who have recently been released on bail or are on bail due to Covid. Delhi Police personnel set up barricades to enforce blockade norms. (Photo Express: Tashi Tobgyal) To implement social distancing, CP directed field officers to study the degree of infection positivity in their respective areas and identify sensitive sites. Police said they are on strict alert to ensure Covid rates are followed throughout the city. Police have fined more than 1,05,370 people in the past month for mask violations, salivation and violations of social distance norms, among other offenses. Anil Mittal, Delhi State Police Pro, said 88,920 people have been fined for not wearing the mask in public places. Data were collected between April 19 and May 29. Police have distributed free masks, but still find people who do not wear them. Since the blockade, we have penalized 15,076 people and groups for violating social distance norms outside of hospitals, pharmacies, restaurants and markets, a Delhi police spokesman said. According to records, over 1,193 challans were issued against people holding large rallies in the city, overturning blocking rates. Police said many hotels, restaurants and businesses were fined for holding large congregations without informing authorities and violating siege norms.

