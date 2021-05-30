No room for complacency in Covid-19 battle, PMC gets ready to tackle third wave





There is no room for complacency despite new Covid-19 cases showing a declining trend and the Municipal Labor Corporation (PMC) is preparing to tackle a possible third wave by boosting health infrastructure. The PMC will reserve 252 ICU beds and 82 ventilator beds in the city’s private hospitals for children as experts have predicted its impact on children. The civil administration had begun preparations for a dedicated Covid treatment facility for Pediatric Care at the civilly owned Rajiv Gandhi Hospital in Yerawada by setting up 160 oxygen beds and 40 ICU beds. He has also decided to reserve baby beds at Jumbo Hospital on COEP ground, Baner Hospital and oxygen beds for pregnant women at his Sonawane Hospital. Experts have predicted that the third wave of Covid could affect children. PMC is preparing for the treatment of pediatric patients in civilian hospitals. There should be no shortage of pediatric beds, so PMC has planned to increase pediatric beds in all five PMC areas by booking beds in private hospitals, a civil health official said. He added that there is an increase in the number of children becoming infected with the virus during the second wave compared to the first. PMC has also set up a pediatric treatment task force for Covid-19 in the city and has started recruiting pediatricians to civilian hospitals on a contract basis. In addition, the capacity of beds for patients of all age groups is increasing in the city by setting up a new hospital in Baner with 150 oxygen beds and 60 ICU beds, another 50 oxygen beds are being placed at Magar Hospital. PMC has also decided to set up oxygen generating plants in all civilian hospitals treating Covid-19 patients. In an appeal, the administration had asked parents to vaccinate their children for other infectious diseases such as polio, MMR, chickenpox, flu among others. There has been reluctance on the part of parents to take their child to the hospital due to the ongoing treatment of Covid-19 patients in city hospitals. Parents should have their children vaccinated regularly, the civilian official said. – Stay up to date with the latest Pune updates. Follow Pune Express at Twitter here and onwards Facebook here. You can also join Express Pune Telegram channel here.







