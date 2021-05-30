Floods in Canterbury – state of emergency for the entire region, thousands of homes at risk

Rising flood levels across the region are expected to worsen overnight as heavy rain continues. Video / supplied

MAIN POINTS: State of emergency declared for the entire Canterbury region after heavy rain and flooding.

Deluge follows the rare ‘red warning’ given only for extreme weather events.

The state of emergency was previously declared in Timaru District, Ashburton and Selwyn.

“Half of Ashburton” may have to be evacuated if river levels continue to rise, says the mayor.

Up to 4,000 residents will have to be evacuated if the river fragments break.

The next 24 critical hours, says Interim Minister for Emergency Management Chris Faafoi.

Tonight’s high world in Christchurch is expected at 20:00.

MetService says more bad weather forecasts will hit the already cramped Canterbury region.

A state of emergency has now been declared for the entire Canterbury region amid fears that thousands of homes may need to be evacuated.

It extends the state of emergency across Canterbury, following local emergency declarations in Timaru, Ashburton and Selwyn counties.

This comes as the Waimakariri County Council has ordered the immediate evacuation of residents living near sections of the Eyre and Ashley Rivers tonight, with banks banned or at risk or expected to fail.

Fire and emergency personnel are assisting with the evacuations. Affected residents have been told to “evacuate immediately” and stay away from rivers and surrounding areas until further notice.

The chairman of the Joint Committee, Christchurch Mayor Lianne Dalziel made the statement across the region this evening.

She says the urgency across the region gives local authorities the ability to take any action required as the situation develops.

And she says that means all the resources of the region are available, and they do not have to worry about territorial boundaries.

The torrential rain is set to continue until tomorrow – and many areas are planning for further evacuations, especially near the Ashburton River which is close to capacity.

Earlier, Canterbury Civil Defense Emergency Management Group controller Neville Reilly said other local authorities had been considering declaring their state of emergency.

“We had three local authorities declare because they needed to come to power to evacuate people if necessary.”

Evacuations were in force around the Ashburton area, where about 20 families had been evacuated themselves.

People around Selwyn Huts were evacuated and other areas around Canterbury may need to be evacuated tonight depending on what happened to the rain and river levels.

Those areas were around Ashburton, northern Rangiora, Temuka and Geraldine.

“Everything is going quite well, but there is simply no way to seize the chances. There are a lot of unforeseen plans that if something bad happens, we are able to get people out and give them somewhere to go,” he said. Reilly.

Heavy rain is forecast at least until 6am tomorrow.

“Actually we’re just holding our breath during the day,” Reilly said.

Do not travel tonight unless you really need to. Roads are closed around the region and the motorist may get stuck.

“Don’t wait to be told to evacuate. Just make a deal and get out.”

Ashburton preparing for mass evacuations as the river rises

Ashburton is preparing for mass evacuations as the Ashburton River rises and heavy rain continues to fall.

At a news conference this afternoon, Mayor Neil Brown said up to 4,000 homes would have to be evacuated if the river banks collapsed. As many as 1,700 houses on the south side of the river are at risk and another 2,200 houses on the north side, although both sides are unlikely to explode.

Sunday Red Rain Warning Update Here is the latest Angus video update on Canterbury Red Rain Warninghttps://t.co/aN3mC8dnQ9 Please follow the advice from your local authorities and stay safe. ^ Hiri – MetService (@ MetService) May 30, 2021

Heavy rain is set to continue overnight and through Monday, so water levels are likely to rise, said Interim Minister of Emergency Management Chris Faafoi. Updates were being prepared for parents on whether schools would be open tomorrow.

The NZTA was monitoring roads and bridges, and a number of state highways were closed in the Canterbury region due to flooding.

Update 3:50 PM

Due to flooding, SH77 Glentunnel in Windwhistle & SH8 Fairlie in Tekapo are CLOSED. SH1 Temuka, SH73 Springfield at Castle Hill & SH79 Fairlie at Rangitata remain Closed. There are also surface floods in SH1 Ashburton. Please travel only if essential. ^ EH pic.twitter.com/RwgaTYG4Sv – NZTA Canterbury & West Coast (@SoneCWC) May 30, 2021

Brown said if residents felt insecure in their homes they should call 111 or leave if it is safe to do so.

The passengers of this car managed to get out before the vehicle swam in the course of the Taylors in Canterbury. Photo / supplied

“If they feel insecure they should call someone, get some advice or leave. We have planned for that.”

The Ashburton River is the main concern, Brown said. Faafoi added that the next 24 hours would be critical.

Residents should stay home and “be careful when they are on the spot.”

A retirement village in Geraldine had to be evacuated due to flooding, with a spokesman confirming that eight residents had been evacuated.

Brown said while some flow monitors on the Ashburton River were damaged, others were still providing information.

Large floods from the Hinds River SH1 bridge between Ashburton and the Hinds. Photo / Hamish Clark

In the past 24 hours, highland Ashburton had experienced heavy rain coming down river systems, Brown said.

There was still “little capacity calm” in the river. “We need to stop the rain to let those rivers fall,” Brown said.

A welfare center was being set up in Hakatere Marae in case it was needed.

Emergency services were preparing for bad weather due to the forecast as of Friday.

More than 1,000 homes are now also without power across Christchurch. Photo / Hamish Clark

State of emergency in Timaru, Ashburton, Selwyn

A state of emergency has been declared in Timaru District, Ashburton and Selwyn.

Timaru Mayor Nigel Bowen said a state of emergency had been declared since 11.42am.

“This is to allow the council and partner agencies to perform the necessary tasks in the face of surface floods and rising rivers due to heavy rainfall across the district,” Timaru County Council said in a statement this morning.

Floods are building up in Ashburton. Photo / Hamish Clark

Two Civil Protection welfare centers have been set up in Geraldine at St. Andrew’s Hall and the Geraldine High School library.

The state of emergency for Ashburton district has been declared for seven days.

Selwyn County Council declared a Local Civil Protection Emergency at 2 p.m. today.

“With a statement in place, we will be better able to manage the road closures expected across the region throughout the day today, especially if the state highway network is affected,” said Civil Defense controller Selwyn Douglas Marshall.

“We really encourage people to stay away from the roads. The trip is likely to be interrupted for some time and we do not want to see passengers get stuck. The best thing for people to do is to avoid driving for a future.” predictable. “

Earlier this afternoon about 70 Selwyn Huts residents were asked to evacuate as rising river levels threatened to cut off entry to the settlement.

The Hinds River Bridge at SH1 was flooded between Ashburton and the Hinds. Photo / Hamish Clark

Selwyn County Council also tells residents of Sheffield, Waddington and Springfield to self-evacuate if they have concerns, as surface flooding affects key areas of the city.

Selwyn Civil Defense was going door-to-door this afternoon demanding residents be “evacuated now” as the flooding of the Selwyn River was expected to cut off entry to the settlement through the Rd Days.

They said an explosion of flood current over the huts and over the street was “very likely to happen at this event”.

Interim Minister for Emergency Management Chris Faafoi at a press conference in Ashburton today. Photo / Hamish Clark

Where to go for official updates

Remember, always call 111 if you think your life or the lives of others are in danger.

These sites contain flood updates for Canterbury areas, including emergency alerts, road closures, river flows, flood warnings, and locations for more information:

Christchurch City Council flood updates page

Ashburton County Council flood updates page

Selwyn District Council flood updates page

Timaru County Council is posting updates on their homepage

Christchurch Regional Council: Canterbury Environment

Canterbury Civil Defense Emergency Management Page.