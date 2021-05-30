The DR Congo president says the situation is “under control” after the volcano erupted





Last Saturday, Strato volcano erupted lava flows that took nearly three dozen lives and destroyed the homes of 20,000 people before the eruption stopped.

President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo Felix Tshisekedi. Photo: AFP

GOMA The situation is “under control” following the eruption of a volcano in the Democratic Republic of Congo, President Felix Tshisekedi said on Saturday after his government mistakenly announced that another volcano had erupted. A week after Mount Nyiragongo came back to life, causing devastation and causing a mass exodus, “the situation is certainly serious but it is under control,” Tshisekedi told a news conference. About 400,000 residents have evacuated the eastern city of Goma a week after the quake erupted after Africa’s most active volcano erupted. “There is an underground flow of lava that could erupt anytime anywhere in the city,” Tshisekedi warned, advising strongly against people returning to Goma. “The lava is no longer in the crater, but the volcano remains active, so we have to be careful and that is not why we do not want to rush things by returning populations,” he said. His comments came after more than 1,000 refugees left a camp in Rwanda to return to DR Congo on Saturday. Earlier in the day the DRC government announced that another volcano had erupted, later admitting it was a false alarm, The mistake comes as the government is increasingly criticized for an impending humanitarian crisis. “A plane has just flown across the area on the sides of this volcano. No eruptions were observed,” he added. The Goma Volcano Observatory (OVG) confirmed that while there was “strong activity” in Nyamuragira, “there was no eruption”. Fear of ‘LIMNIC ERUPTION’ Goma, the capital of North Kivu province, lies on the shores of Lake Kivu in the shadow of Nyiragongo, Africa’s most active volcano. Last Saturday, Strato volcano erupted lava flows that took nearly three dozen lives and destroyed the homes of 20,000 people before the eruption stopped. Hundreds of aftershocks have shaken the region since then, but OVG said on Saturday that they had dropped significantly in both number and intensity over the past 48 hours. The latest OVG report said 61 earthquakes had shaken the area in the previous 24 hours. He said the quakes were “consistent with the continuous movement of magma in the Nyiragongo crack system towards Lake Kivu”. Scientists have warned of a potentially catastrophic scenario – a “lake eruption” which occurs when lava combines with a deep lake and releases deadly gas into a potentially large area. However the OVG report said that a “landslide or major earthquake destabilizing the deep waters of the lake causing the appearance of dissolved gases” was now much less likely, although it still “cannot be ruled out”. About 80,000 families – 400,000 residents – have been displaced from Goma since Thursday, when a “preventive” evacuation order was issued. ‘S’KAM ASNJING M LARG’ About 3,000 people who fled Goma sought refuge in a temporary camp in Rugerero, about 10 kilometers (six miles) above the Rwandan border. But on Saturday about 1,200 had left to return to Goma, a Rwandan government official in Rugerero told AFP on condition of anonymity. Military trucks were seen transporting refugees to the border. William Byukusenge, a construction worker, told AFP that “if it explodes again, we will return to Rwanda”. But another evacuee, Marie Claire Uwineza, said she had nowhere to go. “My house burned down and I have nothing left,” said the 39-year-old, who left with two of her children. Criticism has mounted over the government’s response after Thursday’s evacuation order met with fear and traffic jams, many of them unaware of where to go. “The population had the impression that it had been abandoned in their sad fate,” the EcoNews newspaper said, calling it “a perfect illustration of the fact that the state does not exist.” Prime Minister Jean-Michel Sama Luconde defended the government’s response, saying the event bore “no resemblance to previous blasts in what happened without warning signs”. The growing humanitarian crisis comes in a region that has been ravaged by violence for three decades. Access to drinking water is particularly urgent, according to relief organizations in the area. “Sometimes it’s war, now it’s volcano,” customs officers complained Saturday. President Tshisekedi said authorities were “on the road” to be able to distribute drinking water to those who had fled the area, adding that 5,000 homes had been destroyed. Download the Eyewitness News application on your own iOS or Android equipment







